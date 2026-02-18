Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A1CTAF | ISIN: JP3165000005
Tradegate
16.02.26 | 19:54
33,000 Euro
+0,61 % +0,200
Sompo International Holdings Ltd.: Sompo Receives Regulatory Approvals for Aspen Acquisition

TOKYO and HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo Holdings, Inc. ("Sompo" or the "Company") (Stock Code: 8630, TSE Prime Market) announced today that it has received the necessary antitrust and insurance regulatory approvals required to complete its previously announced acquisition of 100% of the issued Class A ordinary shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited ("Aspen") through a wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. ("SIH").

The transaction is expected to close in the next several days, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Aspen brings to Sompo a well-established insurance and reinsurance franchise with a strong underwriting culture. Further, Aspen's top-tier Lloyd's syndicate provides Sompo additional access to support complex risks and reinsurance licensing across untapped markets worldwide.

Following closing, Sompo will begin the process of integrating Aspen's capabilities to ensure a globally diversified Property & Casualty platform.

About Sompo Group

Building on over 137 years of innovation, Sompo Group is a leading integrated (re)insurance and financial services group committed to delivering health, wellbeing and financial protection to businesses and individuals worldwide. Sompo Group comprises Sompo Holdings, Inc. (Sompo Holdings) and its subsidiaries, providing solutions in commercial and consumer property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance globally, and life insurance and nursing care in Japan.

Its insurance subsidiaries have excellent financial strength as evidenced by ratings, of A+ from A.M. Best and A+ from Standard & Poor's. Shares of Sompo Holdings are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (8630.T).

To learn more please follow us on LinkedIn or visit Sompo-hd.com.

Contacts

Shu Nakamura
Manager, Japan Media Relations, Sompo Holdings
E: 10_sompopr@sompo-japan.co.jp

Mike Jones
Global Head of Media Relations, Sompo
M: +44 7765 901899
E: mijones@sompo-intl.com

Ruth Pachman / Anntal Silver
Kekst CNC
E: ruth.pachman@kekstcnc.com / anntal.silver@kekstcnc.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
