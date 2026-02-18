Stockholm Precision Tools AB: SPT and Segofs Energy Successfully Deploy SPT's First In-House Gyro While Drilling System, Demonstrating Collision-Avoidance Gains and Significant Rig-Time Savings in Nigeria

The operation was executed by Segofs Energy Services Limited on the Evwreni-15 well, where tight well spacing and magnetic interference rendered conventional magnetic MWD solutions unreliable. Results from the deployment indicate measurable gains in operational efficiency, positioning confidence, and cost avoidance, key priorities for drilling and directional teams working in mature or congested fields.

Drilling operations on the Evwreni platform during the GyroTracer GWD deployment.

Addressing Magnetic Interference in Tight Well Spacing

The Evwreni-15 well presented a high-risk collision scenario, with anti-collision analysis showing a minimum separation of approximately 30 ft from the adjacent Evwreni-11 well. The presence of steel casing and an East-West trajectory, well known for degrading magnetic sensor accuracy, made standard MWD-based directional surveying unsuitable for the operation.

To mitigate collision risk and maintain precise wellbore placement, Segofs selected the SPT GyroTracer GWD, which relies on a high-accuracy north-seeking gyroscope rather than the Earth's magnetic field. This magnetic-field-independent approach enables consistent and reliable directional data, even in close proximity to casing, conductors, or other sources of magnetic distortion.

Faster Surveys, Zero Re-runs, and Tangible Cost Savings

One of the most notable outcomes of the deployment was the reduction in survey time and associated non-productive time. While competing gyro systems typically require 5-9 minutes per survey in the region, the GyroTracer GWD consistently completed full measurements in under 3.5 minutes.

According to the operator, this performance delivered several operational benefits:

At least 12 hours of rig timesaved, translating to approximately USD 60,000 in avoided rig spread costs

Elimination of drop-gyro runs over the first 2,000 ft of drilling

Zero non-productive time (NPT) related to gyro surveys, with no survey re-runs required

Bart Nwibe, Managing Director of Segofs Energy, emphasized the operational value: "No time was spent 'waiting on survey,' as survey data became available immediately once flow was initiated after the connection, eliminating drilling delays and ensuring uninterrupted operations."

The system also proved critical during a trajectory nudge at 600 ft, where accurate, magnetically independent data enabled confident directional control despite interference from a 24-in. conductor.

Design and Intelligent Data Quality Control

The GyroTracer GWD is designed for seamless integration with Tensor-based MWD systems and

EclipseTouch software, allowing flexible placement anywhere in the bottomhole assembly. The tool operates using multiple intelligent modes that balance power consumption with measurement precision.