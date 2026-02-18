Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Keek Social Inc. (TSXV: KEEK) ("Keek" or the "Company") today announced a strategic shift in its business focus from traditional social networking to social commerce, positioning the Company to capitalize on rapidly growing global monetization trends in live streaming and creator-driven commerce.



Strategic Rationale



The Company intends to roll out a suite of live streaming monetization technologies designed to enable creators and users to generate and share revenue across multiple channels, including:

Live streamer tipping and virtual gifting

Paid subscriptions and premium content access

Live-stream shopping and integrated e-commerce transactions

Brand sponsorship and creator marketplace tools with Keeks patent pending ad insertion technologies.

These features are expected to diversify revenue streams beyond traditional advertising and align Keek with high-growth global trends. Management believes that user monetization-rather than user acquisition alone-will be the defining metric of next-generation social platforms.



Market Opportunity



Social commerce has rapidly emerged as one of the most dynamic sectors in digital media. According to data from China's Ministry of Commerce and iResearch, live-streaming e-commerce transactions in China exceeded RMB 4.9 trillion (approximately USD $680+ billion) in 2023, representing one of the largest segments of digital retail globally.



In China, platforms such as Douyin and Taobao Live have helped make live-stream shopping a multi-hundred-billion-dollar annual market segment within broader e-commerce.



In the global live streaming monetization space, services such as Bigo Live reportedly process over USD $2 billion annually in live-stream tipping and virtual gifting revenue, according to company disclosures and filings by its parent company JOYY Inc.



Competitive Positioning



Keek's pivot reflects management's belief that:

Engagement without monetization limits shareholder returns. Creator economies require direct revenue pathways. Social commerce integrates entertainment, retail, and payments into a unified ecosystem.

The Company's upcoming technology releases will focus on seamless in-stream payments, secure transaction processing, and scalable revenue-sharing infrastructure.



Forward Strategy



Over the coming quarters, Keek intends to:

Launch upgraded live-stream monetization features.

Expand creator onboarding programs.

Develop strategic partnerships in e-commerce and payments.

Explore expansion opportunities in high-growth international markets.

The Company will continue to provide updates to shareholders as product milestones are achieved.



About Keek Social Inc.



Keek Social Inc. is a publicly listed technology company focused on building next-generation digital engagement and monetization platforms. The Company is transitioning its focus toward social commerce and live-stream monetization technologies to unlock scalable global revenue opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements reflect current expectations but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Source: Keek Social Inc.