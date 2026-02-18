Anzeige
18.02.2026 15:22 Uhr
Jetex Abu Dhabi and Jetex Dubai Achieve World's First Private Airport Terminal Verification from Forbes Travel Guide

Dubai, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetex, a global leader in private aviation, is proud to announce that its flagship private terminals in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have become the first in the world to receive the VERIFIED badge, a prestigious honor from Forbes Travel Guide.

Since its establishment in 1958, the Forbes Travel Guide has become the global authority on luxury hospitality, best known for its independent, annual Star Ratings for hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises.

Jetex partnered with ATELIER CX, Forbes Travel Guide's consulting division, to define standards of excellence for all aspects of the guest experience including reservations, pre- and post-flight and chauffeur service. After engaging in training for its teams, Jetex Dubai and Jetex Abu Dhabi earned the VERIFIED Private Jet Terminal accolade through successful incognito inspection on its exacting brand standards.

"We are proud to be the first in the world to earn this honor from Forbes Travel Guide for both our flagship terminals in the United Arab Emirates. Luxury hospitality and exceptional guest experience are integrated in the Jetex brand DNA, and allow us to grow our presence globally," said Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex.

Committed to delivering the highest luxury hospitality standards, Jetex continues working closely with Forbes Travel Guide Learning & Development experts to further elevate guest experience at its private terminals.

"We celebrate Jetex for its commitment to excellence," said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "By defining a comprehensive blueprint for service that meets -and anticipates - the expectations of a discerning global clientele, Jetex has successfully translated the principles of world-class hospitality into the private air terminal space."

A reflection of excellence, Jetex will offers its guests a unique and personalized travel experience globally. From the warm welcome to the attentive service, every detail elevates the journey, in an atmosphere of refinement and serenity embodied by the Jetex associates.

- END -

About Jetex:
An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the global authority on genuine Five-Star service, provides world-class professional services through its consulting division ATELIER CX to service-oriented businesses such as luxury retail, residential, healthcare and private clubs through bespoke training solutions, evaluation services and custom service standards.

Press Enquiries:
Oleg Kafarov
Vice President of Public Relations
T: +971 4 212 4900
E: teamorange@jetex.com

Attachments

  • Jetex Achieves World's First Private Terminal Verification from Forbes Travel Guide
  • Jetex Achieves World's First Private Terminal Verification from Forbes Travel Guide


Oleg Kafarov Jetex +971 4 212 4900 teamorange@jetex.com

