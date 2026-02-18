Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026
Ankle & Foot Centers of America: Ankle Injuries Among the Most Common Sports Injuries as Baseball Season Kicks Off

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Ankle & Foot Centers of America is encouraging patients not to ignore ankle pain this February. Whether caused by a sports injury, a fall, or everyday missteps, ankle injuries can lead to long-term complications if left untreated.

As winter activities, travel, and new fitness routines increase at the start of the year, podiatrists are seeing a rise in ankle sprains, strains, and fractures. Seeking professional evaluation early can help reduce the risk of chronic pain and instability.

Why Treating Ankle Injuries Is Important

1. Prevent Chronic Ankle Instability
Untreated ankle sprains can weaken ligaments and lead to recurring injuries. Repeated rolling or "giving way" of the ankle may result in chronic instability that affects balance and mobility.

2. Reduce Risk of Long-Term Joint Damage
When ligaments or bones do not heal properly, abnormal joint movement can increase wear and tear over time. This may contribute to ongoing discomfort and potential degenerative joint changes.

3. Avoid Improper Healing
Fractures and severe sprains require proper diagnosis and stabilization. Without medical guidance, bones or soft tissues may heal incorrectly, leading to alignment issues and prolonged recovery.

4. Restore Mobility and Strength Safely
Professional evaluation ensures a structured recovery plan that supports safe return to daily activities, exercise, and sports participation.

5. Identify Hidden Injuries
Some ankle injuries may appear mild but involve ligament tears, tendon damage, or small fractures that are not visible without imaging. Early assessment helps prevent overlooked complications.

When to See a Podiatrist

Patients experiencing swelling, bruising, difficulty bearing weight, persistent pain, or limited range of motion should consider a professional evaluation. Prompt care may help reduce downtime and support a smoother recovery process.

The podiatrists at Ankle & Foot Centers of America provide comprehensive evaluation and treatment options for ankle injuries, including conservative care and surgical solutions when necessary.

About Ankle & Foot Centers of America

Ankle & Foot Centers of America is a leading podiatry practice dedicated to delivering advanced foot and ankle care for patients of all ages. With a team of experienced podiatrists and foot and ankle surgeons, the practice offers treatment for ankle sprains, fractures, tendon injuries, heel pain, diabetic foot conditions, wound care, and more.

Media Contact

Buse Kayar
busek@accessnewswire.com

SOURCE: Ankle & Foot Centers of America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ankle-injuries-among-the-most-common-sports-injuries-as-baseball-seas-1137713

