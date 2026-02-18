Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: Host of "The Schaftlein Report" on Patriot.TV Delivers Urgent Warning to Trump: 2026 Midterm Course Correction Needed Now

Anti-Trump messaging by legacy media from Disney (DIS), Paramount Global (PARA), Comcast (CMCSA), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), is resonating with more Americans than positive messaging from Newsmax (NMAX), Sinclair (SBGI), and Fox Corp. (FOX)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc. (OTCID:CBMJ) In a compelling opening segment of "The Schaftlein Report" on Patriot.TV, host Mark Schaftlein delivered an urgent message to the Trump administration: "a strategic course correction is needed immediately to avoid significant losses in the 2026 midterm elections". Drawing on extensive polling data and economic analysis, Schaftlein outlined the challenges facing the administration and provided a clear-eyed assessment of the political landscape heading into a critical election cycle.

To see the entire segment watch at

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2AQq-o0336k&t=56s

Warning Signs in the Polls

Schaftlein began his analysis by highlighting concerning polling numbers that should serve as a wake-up call for the administration. According to Rasmussen Reports, one of the most accurate polling organizations over the past three election cycles and notably precise in 2024, Trump's current approval rating stands at 46%. This figure places him in dangerous territory historically, both President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama held slightly lower approval ratings at this stage of their presidencies, and both subsequently lost control of Congress in their respective midterm elections. While Insider Advantage, another highly accurate polling firm, shows a somewhat stronger position at 48%, the overall trend demands serious attention.

Perhaps even more troubling is the comparative data emerging from recent surveys. Schaftlein highlighted a striking statistic: 48% of respondents now believe that Joe Biden did a better job as president compared to 40% who favor Trump's performance, with 8% perceiving no meaningful difference between the two administrations. This represents a significant shift in voter sentiment that Republican strategists cannot afford to ignore. It is not all TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome).

The directional polling presents equally challenging news. Only 33% of Americans believe the country is currently on the right track, a remarkably low figure that historically correlates with electoral difficulties for the party in power. Furthermore, 58% of respondents do not perceive the arrival of Trump's promised "Golden Age" economy, suggesting a significant gap between the administration's messaging and voters' lived experiences.

The K-Economy Problem: "It's the Economy, Stupid"

Schaftlein devoted substantial attention to what he identified as the core challenge facing the administration: a "K-shaped economy" that is failing to deliver broad-based prosperity. This economic pattern, which benefits asset holders while leaving wage earners behind, represents a fundamental obstacle to sustaining the coalition that delivered Trump's electoral victory. While stock markets continue to reach record highs, Schaftlein noted that this prosperity remains concentrated among those with significant investment portfolios, primarily benefiting the top half of the K-economy.

The household debt picture is particularly sobering. American households added $188 billion in debt during January alone, pushing total household debt to an unprecedented $18.8 trillion. Additionally, 9.6% of student loan debt is now more than 90 days delinquent, signaling that the student debt crisis continues to weigh heavily on younger Americans' financial prospects and spending power.

Schaftlein acknowledged that middle-class wage growth of 3.7% year-over-year outpacing inflation at 2.7% should represent positive news. However, he emphasized that persistent high prices have created a powerful affordability narrative that overshadows these nominal gains. Americans may be earning more in dollar terms, but their purchasing power at the grocery store, gas station, and housing market tells a different story, one that voters carry with them into the voting booth.

The employment situation presents mixed signals that Schaftlein unpacked with characteristic analytical rigor. January saw 130,000 jobs created and the unemployment rate falling to 4.3%-numbers that any administration would typically celebrate. However, the Bureau of Labor Statistics made downward adjustments of 500,000 jobs for 2025, resulting in an average of just 15,000 jobs per month being created when accounting for these revisions. This dramatic recalibration suggests the labor market may be considerably softer than initial reports indicated.

Foreign Policy Flash Points

Turning to international affairs, Schaftlein addressed several critical developments. The situation with Iran remains tense as Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House while a second ceasefire negotiation team headed to the Middle East. The President's stern warning that "jets will be in the air if nuclear talks fail" underscores the high-stakes diplomatic situation unfolding in one of the world's most volatile regions.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to exact a devastating toll, with Russia losing approximately 1,000 soldiers per day-killed or wounded-and now devoting half of its national budget to sustaining the war effort. On a more positive note, Schaftlein highlighted developments in Venezuela, where oil revenue is beginning to materialize as a meaningful reality. Additionally, the Greenland situation has receded from the headlines with the status quo maintained-a development Schaftlein characterized as favorable for reducing diplomatic distractions.

The Bottom Line: A Clear Call to Action

Schaftlein's message was unambiguous: "the administration must address the economic concerns of everyday Americans before the 2026 midterms approach. The combination of softening approval ratings, persistent inflationary pressures, and a K-shaped economy that leaves too many voters behind creates a perfect storm that could cost Republicans control of Congress. Historical precedent shows that presidents with approval ratings in the mid 40s routinely suffer significant midterm losses".

The solution, according to Schaftlein, lies in pivoting from celebrating stock market records to addressing the lived economic reality of working Americans. This means tackling the affordability crisis head-on and ensuring wage growth translates into real improvements in purchasing power. The "Golden Age" narrative must become more than a slogan, it must become the lived experience of voters who will determine the balance of power in Washington come 2026. Democrats are highly motivated to vote due to their disdain with the President and independents may vote Democrat simply on their dissatisfaction for the administration.

About Patriot TV: Patriot TV is a conservative media network (and a wholly owned subsidiary of Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.) dedicated to defending liberty, faith, and the Constitution. Through original programming, investigative reporting, and unapologetic commentary, Patriot TV provides an alternative to corporate media narratives and serves a growing audience seeking truth without compromise. With a cutting-edge, multi-platform distribution strategy, Patriot TV reaches viewers via its website, social channels, and streaming apps, monetizing content through sponsorships, advertising, e-commerce, and subscriptions.

About Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc. (OTCID:CBMJ): Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc. (CBMJ) is a publicly traded media and digital broadcasting company focused on delivering conservative and faith-based content. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Patriot TV, serves as a premier destination for news, commentary, and original programming that reflects traditional American values. CBMJ's portfolio also includes online news sites, e-commerce properties, and other media assets aligned with its America-first, pro-freedom mission. For more information, visit Patriot.TV.

Media Contact:

Mark Schaftlein - CEO, Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism

(877) 704-6773

SOURCE: Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/host-of-%22the-schaftlein-report%22-on-patriot.tv-delivers-urgent-warning-to-trump-1138368