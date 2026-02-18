Middleton, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - As important as the 2026 congressional elections are for national politics, 80% of the races voters will decide when they head to the polls in November will be for state and local offices. Among those races are 36 gubernatorial elections.

"Governors wield enormous power in shaping their states, from appointing judges to state supreme courts and filling vacant U.S. Senate seats, to naming cabinet members and agency heads who oversee everything from education to environmental policy," says Joel Williams, a Managing Editor at Ballotpedia. "The decisions a governor makes in these appointments can influence state policy for decades, long after they've left office."

Of the 36 gubernatorial races in 2026, 15 incumbents are term-limited, six Democrats and nine Republicans, which means nearly half of this year's contests are open seats with no incumbent on the ballot.

Ballotpedia's list of gubernatorial races to watch this year includes:

: Incumbent Larry Rhoden (R) is running against the state's at-large U.S. Representative, Dusty Johnson, in the GOP primary. Rhoden, the former lieutenant governor of South Dakota, assumed the governor's office in January 2025 after former Gov. Kristi Noem (R) was confirmed as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Wisconsin: Incumbent Tony Evers (D) is not running for re-election, setting up an open race for a successor.

