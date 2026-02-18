Nesconset, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Kisses From Italy Inc. (OTCID: KITL), a publicly listed U.S.-based company, transitioning from a restaurant operator, franchisor, and product distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe, to an aesthetic biologic company, announced today that it has established a new subsidiary, Kinetic Integrated Wellness Group, and announces that Viktorija Ivinskas is the Managing Director of the Subsidiary.

Kinetic Integrated Wellness Group will focus on the development of Men's Health Clinics with a franchise model, in the wellness space dealing with longevity, performance optimization, hair regeneration, testosterone replacement, peptides, weight loss and men's sexual health.

Viktorija Ivinskas has an extensive background in medical aesthetics, longevity, biologics and high-end luxury beauty brands. Known for her expertise in HCT/P products, compliant distribution models, and emerging performance medicine trends, Viktorija has built a reputation for aligning innovation with regulatory integrity. Her leadership comes at a pivotal time as the men's wellness and regenerative medicine sectors continue to experience rapid growth and increasing demand for safe, evidence-based solutions. She is uniquely situated to help KITL launch its new subsidiary.

Mr. Zimbler, President of KITL, stated, "I am excited to have Ms. Ivinskas join our team to develop our new subsidiary to assist the Company in transitioning away from its previous business model into the new expanding field of Men's Aesthetic Health. Her substantial background in the industry will allow us to jump start our new focus."

Viktorija Ivinskas, stated, "This industry is evolving rapidly, and with that growth comes responsibility. My vision is to build a company that leads with science, compliance, and long-term physician trust - while delivering regenerative and performance optimization solutions that truly elevate patient outcomes."

In her new role, Viktorija will oversee strategic expansion, physician partnerships, operational development, and brand positioning. Her focus will be on strengthening clinical education, enhancing product portfolio integrity, and driving scalable growth across national markets.

Kisses from Italy, Inc. (OTCID: KITL) is a publicly listed U.S.-based company, and was previously a restaurant chain developer, Franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. We are transitioning to the aesthetic wellness space, a fast-growing field for women and men's biologics and related types of care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to raise capital, the regulatory approval process, the development, testing, production and marketing of our drug candidates, patent and intellectual property matters and strategic agreements and relationships. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including the business of any of its subsidiaries, is included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284198

Source: Kisses From Italy, Inc.