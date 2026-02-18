Nobu Hospitality Announces Nobu Beach Inn, Barbuda

New Hotel and Residential Development Will Join the Established Nobu Barbuda Restaurant on the Scenic Caribbean Island

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality , the globally recognized luxury lifestyle brand co-founded by Robert De Niro, has announced new details for the upcoming Nobu Beach Inn as part of The Beach Club, Barbuda, a low-density resort and residential community on the Caribbean Island of Barbuda. Following the successful opening of Nobu Barbuda in 2020 - a beach restaurant and lounge on the famed Princess Diana Beach that has since become a destination in its own right - De Niro has continued to expand his vision for the destination. Created in partnership with James Packer and Daniel Shamoon, Nobu Beach Inn will offer a barefoot luxury retreat immersed in its natural surroundings, capturing the understated simplicity of a bygone era.

Set across 400 acres and two miles of beachfront on the island's southwest coast, Nobu Beach Inn will feature 36 bedrooms across 17 individual villas, a beach club, oceanfront pool, indoor and outdoor spa, kids club, outdoor cinema, two tennis courts, two padel courts, and a gym pavilion. A collection of world-class restaurants will complement Nobu, including an oceanfront grill featuring local catch and an omakase sushi bar. Integrated into lush landscaping and connected by meandering sand pathways, the single-story bungalows will use natural, sustainable materials that dissolve seamlessly into the surrounding environment. Construction is set to be completed in late 2026.

Encouraging guests to explore Barbuda's extraordinary natural beauty, the fully equipped water sports center will offer dinghy sailing, water skiing and kite surfing. Sailboats and motor yachts will be available for sunset cruises, beach picnics, fishing trips, scuba diving excursions, and voyages to neighboring islands. An evolving roster of visiting wellness practitioners, DJs, fitness experts, and chefs will bring unique culinary and wellness experiences to the island.

A deeply personal project for De Niro, who first discovered the property more than 30 years ago on a boat trip from Antigua, Nobu Beach Inn has been a heartfelt endeavor ever since. When the site became available ten years ago, De Niro, together with James Packer and Daniel Shamoon, knew it was time to bring the vision to life.

"Since I first stepped foot on Barbuda, I knew it was special. We wanted to create a place that's comfortable, where everyone wants to gather and embrace the essence of the island. The Nobu Beach Inn is designed to complement its surroundings while maintaining the landscape's natural beauty," says De Niro.

The Nobu Beach Inn will also include 25 beachfront residences, further expanding Nobu's residential portfolio. Designed for effortless turnkey ownership, residents will enjoy access to all amenities and services of Nobu Beach Inn, with the option to include their home in the resort's rental program. Each residence consists of four- or five-bedroom beachfront bungalows connected by pools, gardens, and pathways, all of which can be customized to a buyer's individual needs. Nobu Beach Inn Residences start from $12 million USD, offering the opportunity to experience life on one of the last unspoiled beaches in the Caribbean.

Burton Nibbs International Airport in Barbuda opened in October 2024, offering direct private jet access and seamless inter-island transfers. V.C. Bird International Airport in Antigua is well served with non-stop flights to and from North America and Europe, placing the destination within easy reach - approximately three hours from Miami, four hours from New York or Toronto, and seven and a half hours from London. From Antigua, Nobu Beach Inn is just a ten-minute helicopter transfer away.

