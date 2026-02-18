Law Office of Harvey Kesner P.C. / EquiDeFi, Ltd.: EquiDeFi Expands Visibility Into the Infrastructure Behind Private Capital Markets

Fintech SaaS provider reinforces its role as secure, compliance focused infrastructure supporting Regulation D and Regulation A plus private offerings without acting as a financial intermediary

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / EquiDeFi, a financial technology Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, today highlighted its role in delivering the digital infrastructure that supports private capital raising and private investment administration across the U.S. market.

EquiDeFi operates as a technology platform, not a financial intermediary. The company does not issue securities, provide investment advice, or act as a broker-dealer. Instead, it supplies software that enables market participants to manage the operational, documentation, and compliance requirements associated with private securities offerings.

Streamlining the Private Investment Process

Private issuers and their advisors use EquiDeFi to organize offerings, distribute disclosure materials, and manage investor subscriptions in a centralized digital environment. Investors who are invited or approved gain access to a secure portal where they can review offering documents, complete verification requirements, and electronically execute agreements.

Investment opportunities are not publicly listed, and offering-specific details such as pricing, minimums, or expected outcomes are only visible within the authenticated investor portal. This gated structure reflects the private nature of exempt securities offerings.

Technology Built for Security and Compliance

EquiDeFi's platform incorporates identity verification, anti-money laundering screening, encrypted document storage, and e-signature workflows. These features are designed to support regulatory compliance while reducing friction for both issuers and investors.

The platform also includes an educational section covering private market topics such as securities exemptions, capital formation, and regulatory fundamentals, reinforcing the company's emphasis on informed participation.

Clear Risk Disclosures and No Performance Claims

EquiDeFi does not publish investment performance data or guarantee returns. The company prominently discloses that private investments are speculative, illiquid, and subject to significant risk, including the potential for total loss and long holding periods.

All offerings facilitated through the platform are conducted by third-party issuers under Regulation D or Regulation A+ exemptions, and EquiDeFi does not provide financial, tax, accounting, or legal advice.

Subscription-Based Platform Model

EquiDeFi generates revenue through software access and optional platform services rather than commissions on securities transactions. Depending on usage, fees may apply for subscriptions, premium features, verification services, or payment processing convenience.

About EquiDeFi

EquiDeFi is a financial technology company dedicated to modernizing the workflows that support private investing. By delivering secure, compliant software infrastructure, EquiDeFi helps issuers, investors, and professional firms navigate private capital markets with greater efficiency and transparency.

