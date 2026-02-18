Fintech Meetup Introduces Digital Assets Series as Crypto Moves from Conversation to Execution

Curated program taking place March 30-April 1 brings together infrastructure providers, fintech leaders, financial institutions, and investors to drive real outcomes across the digital assets ecosystem

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Fintech Meetup , the most anticipated financial sector event, attended by more than 5,000 professionals, including over 1,000 CEOs and founders, and representatives from more than 700 financial institutions, today announced the launch of the Digital Assets Series at Fintech Meetup 2026, a dedicated program designed to connect the rapidly evolving digital assets ecosystem with the broader financial services industry.

Taking place March 30-April 1, 2026 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, the Digital Assets Series reflects the growing shift from conversation to execution in digital assets. As tokenization, stablecoins, blockchain infrastructure, and institutional adoption move into real-world deployment, the Digital Asset Series provides a focused environment for decision-makers building and integrating these digital asset solutions.

"There are thousands of senior leaders already registered for Fintech Meetup expressing a clear appetite for deeper engagement with digital assets," said Louisa Hunter , President at Fintech Meetup. "We are launching an integrated programme of content and curated networking embedded directly within the show and it is fast shaping up to be one of the defining and most in-demand features of the event. By intentionally connecting the fintech and crypto communities, we are accelerating the shift of digital assets from the margins of 'emerging tech' to their role as an operating reality for global finance."

Designed as a fully integrated component of Fintech Meetup 2026, the Digital Assets Series will run across all three days of the event, alongside the broader agenda, expo floor, Meetings Program, and TableTalks .

The Digital Assets Series combines focused content, peer-driven discussion, and high-intent meetings designed to drive real outcomes.

Key elements of the Digital Assets Series include:

Dedicated Content Space: A purpose-built conference space hosting digital asset-focused sessions throughout the event, featuring conversations ranging from intimate roundtables to larger-scale discussions on tokenization, stablecoins, custody, compliance, infrastructure, and institutional adoption.

Crypto-focused TableTalks: Dedicated digital asset TableTalk topics on Day Two and Day Three, bringing together five to eight senior leaders for candid, off-the-record discussions. These moderated sessions are designed for practical insight-sharing and meaningful peer connection.

Enhanced Meetings Program Access: Participants will benefit from digital asset-specific tagging and filters within Fintech Meetup's proprietary Meetings Program, making it easier to connect with relevant infrastructure providers, financial institutions, fintechs, and investors. Sponsors will also have access to enhanced listings and the Hosted Meetings Program for guaranteed, high-intent meetings.

Sponsorship and Partnership Opportunities

The inaugural Digital Assets Series offers partners the opportunity to help shape a high-growth program from the ground up. Ideal sponsors include digital asset infrastructure, custody, security, compliance, payments, and settlement providers, as well as financial institutions and investment firms with active digital asset initiatives

Participation provides:

Early alignment with Fintech Meetup's established brand and Meetings Program

Curated access to high-intent buyers and partners

Long-term association with a leading digital assets platform within financial services

For more information on tickets, sponsorships and the Digital Assets Series, please visit https://fintechmeetup.com/page/digital-asset-series .

About Fintech Meetup

Fintech Meetup is the most anticipated financial sector event of the first half of the year. It is attended by the CEOs and senior leaders from thousands of Banks, Credit Unions, Fintechs and Investors that serve the US market. The event hosts the sector's most valuable and productive meetings program, using ground-breaking technology to power over 50,000 one-to-one meetings. It's nothing short of a phenomenon - www.fintechmeetup.com .

About Hyve Group

Fintech Meetup is part of Hyve Group ( Hyve | unmissable events - Hyve Group ). Hyve delivers game-changing impact for people, business and beyond. How? By helping people to make the connections that could change everything, through its portfolio of unmissable events and hyper-productive meetings programmes. Hyve is on a mission to redefine everyone's expectations of events and provide attendees with unbeatable return on investment and time. Hyve's portfolio includes world-renowned events such as Shoptalk, HLTH, Bett and Fintech Meetup.

