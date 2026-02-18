A United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)-led initiative has installed hybrid solar-plus-storage systems at five health facilities in Burundi. A second phase of the scheme, due for completion this year, will power an additional nine district hospitals.Burundi has inaugurated hybrid solar systems at five health facilities, completing phase one of the UNDP's Smart Facilities for Health initiative in the country. According to details on UNDP's website, these five sites are Burundi's first solar-powered health facilities. Each of the five health centres will now receive between 16 to 17 hours ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...