Diveroli Investment Group Backs Low-Power AI Chipmaker GSI Technology Amid Defense AI Expansion

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Diveroli Investment Group ("DIG") today announced that it has taken a significant ownership position in GSI Technology, Inc. ("GSI" or the "Company").

DIG believes GSI represents a compelling asymmetric opportunity driven by its differentiated compute-in-memory architecture, early traction in defense and edge AI applications, and a high-margin radiation-hardened SRAM franchise. In DIG's view, the Company's current valuation does not adequately reflect the strategic importance of its Gemini APU platform or the company's deep patent portfolio.

As discussed in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference, GSI's Associative Processing Unit (APU) departs from traditional von Neumann architectures by performing computation directly within memory. This design significantly reduces data movement, power consumption, and latency - advantages that become increasingly critical as AI inference shifts from large data centers to edge environments such as drones, defense systems, robotics, and embedded platforms

GSI's Gemini-II is particularly well positioned for edge AI workloads, where power efficiency and real-time responsiveness are decisive. Early validation, including U.S. defense-related engagements, underscores the relevance of this architecture in mission-critical applications.

"Early defense validation is strategically important." Said DIG Chief Investment Officer Aharon Diveroli. "While initial contract values may be modest, the long-term platform implications could be substantial. As AI moves from centralized data centers to distributed edge environments, performance per watt becomes decisive. We believe GSI is uniquely positioned in that transition."

In addition to its APU opportunity, GSI maintains a strong position in high-performance SRAM, including radiation-hardened products for aerospace and defense markets that carry premium pricing and attractive margins. DIG believes this segment alone is underappreciated within the Company's current enterprise value.

Following its recent capital raise, GSI has strengthened its balance sheet and is positioned to advance commercialization of Gemini-II and its next-generation roadmap. Additionally, Galloway Capital's recent Schedule 13D filing further underscores the growing recognition among sophisticated investors of the Company's strategic value and transformation potential.

DIG intends to engage constructively with GSI's Board and management team regarding strategic priorities, capital allocation, and opportunities to enhance long-term shareholder value.

About Diveroli Investment Group

Diveroli Investment Group (or "DIG") is a Miami-based, family-run investment firm that pursues value creation through opportunities in public and private companies. The firm focuses on sectors where technological change, operational inflection points, or strategic under-appreciation create significant upside potential. Founded in 2025, the firm achieved a +385% first-year return on proprietary capital and is assessing the feasibility of accepting outside capital from select accredited investors.



Investor & Media Relations

Avigail Diveroli, Communications Director

Diveroli Investment Group

Email: avigail@investdig.com

Website: www.investdig.com

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

The views expressed in this press release reflect the personal opinions of the authors or speakers and are based solely on publicly available information believed to be reliable at the time of publication. This communication is not a recommendation to buy, sell or exchange any securities, and it does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Information about GSI Technology is available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We are not broker-dealers or registered investment advisors. Although we possess GSIT shares, we may buy or sell shares at any time without notice.

Any statements about valuation, performance, or outlook are personal opinions and should not be construed as facts. Always conduct your own due diligence and consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions. Compensation may have been provided to third parties involved in the creation or promotion of this content. All material is for informational and educational purposes only.

SOURCE: Diveroli Investment Group

GSIT - Investment Thesis White Paper (Feb 2026) (2)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/diveroli-investment-group-backs-low-power-ai-chipmaker-gsi-technolog-1138465