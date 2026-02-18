Anzeige
18.02.2026 18:06 Uhr
Lifespan Vision Ventures Co-Leads Sift Biosciences' $3.7M Pre-Seed Financing

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifespan Vision Ventures, an investment firm focused on therapeutics that improve human healthspan, today announced that it has co-led Sift Biosciences' oversubscribed $3.7 million Pre-Seed financing alongside Freeflow Ventures, with participation from Valuence Ventures, Eisai Innovation, SBI US Gateway Fund, and other early investors.

Lifespan Vision Ventures

Sift Biosciences is developing a peptide-based immunotherapy platform designed to harness pre-existing immune memory. The company's approach aims to generate more consistent immune engagement by activating memory T cells that already exist in patients, with potential applications across oncology and autoimmune disease. Sift is initially advancing programs in immunologically "cold" solid tumors, including microsatellite-stable colorectal and ovarian cancers, while also exploring immune disease programs where more selective control of immune responses could be therapeutic.

"This financing will support in vivo efficacy studies, expansion of our AI powered peptide discovery engine, and lead candidate selection," said Clare Lou, Ph.D., CEO and Cofounder of Sift Biosciences. "We are excited to partner with Lifespan Vision Ventures and this strong investor syndicate as we advance our initial pipeline toward the clinic."

"We are pleased to support Sift because they are applying a clear immunology insight with a platform built to scale," said Altar Munis, Ph.D., Associate at Lifespan Vision Ventures. "The platform is designed to engage antigen-experienced memory T cells and tune response magnitude and phenotype, with potential applications beyond oncology in autoimmunity and broader immune dysfunction that increases with age."

As part of the financing, Altar Munis, Ph.D., Associate at Lifespan Vision Ventures, and Kevin Barrett, Managing Partner at Freeflow Ventures will join Sift Biosciences' Board of Directors.

About Lifespan Vision Ventures

Lifespan Vision Ventures is a global venture capital firm investing in early-stage biotechnology companies developing breakthrough technologies to prevent and treat age-related diseases. The firm partners with visionary founders advancing science-driven solutions that promote healthy aging and extend human healthspan.

Contact: info@lifespanvision.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1780796/LifeSpan_Vision_Ventures_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lifespan-vision-ventures-co-leads-sift-biosciences-3-7m-pre-seed-financing-302691774.html

