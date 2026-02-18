ATON APPOINTS HADRIEN LANVIN AS DEPUTY CEO

Illkirch, February 18, 2026 - 6.30 pm

Aton Group (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004153930 - ALTAO), a leader in life sciences and medical technology, today announced the appointment of Hadrien Lanvin as Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Alumnus of HEC Paris, Hadrien Lanvin is the Founder and CEO of biotechnology firm Evora Biosciences. Having served on Aton's Board of Directors since December 2023, he brings an intimate knowledge of the Group's portfolio and market dynamics. His track record is defined by his expertise in structuring, scaling, and driving value for high-potential scientific assets.

In his new executive role, Mr. Lanvin will focus on maximizing the valuation of Aton's asset portfolio. He will be responsible for sharpening the Group's strategic positioning, clarifying its growth prospects, and working closely with subsidiary leadership to accelerate their development. A key priority will be increasing the Group's footprint and visibility across both the financial and industrial ecosystems.

"Hadrien's appointment significantly strengthens our leadership team at a pivotal moment in Aton's growth. His deep understanding of our assets and the biotech landscape will be a major catalyst in driving valuation and streamlining our engagement with the investment community, ensuring continuity in our corporate governance." stated Léone Atayi, Chairwoman and CEO of Aton Group.

This evolution of the executive team marks a key milestone in the execution of Aton's strategic roadmap and reinforces its commitment to transparent, high-impact communication with the financial community.

Upcoming News

Our next update will provide an operational briefing on Inoviem Scientific, focusing on its latest milestones in translational preclinical research.

About Aton

Aton is a medical sciences group dedicated to shaping the future of medicine by improving patient care and treatment efficacy. Aton scales and manages a portfolio of pioneering companies, leveraging their unique synergies to deliver the healthcare solutions of tomorrow.

For more information, visit: www.aton-group.com.

Aton is listed on Euronext Growth (Paris).

ISIN: FR0004153930 - Ticker: ALTAO -Eligibility for PEA and PEA PME-ETI saving schemes

ATON

Léone ATAYI

Chairwoman and CEO

shareholder@aton-group.com

