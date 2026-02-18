Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) (OTCQX: SSVFF) ("Southern Silver" or the "Company") announces that it has been named to the 2026 TSX Venture 50; an annual ranking of top performing listed companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. Southern Silver was ranked 28th with a market cap increase of 401% and a share price increase of 284% during 2025.

The 2026 TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top performing listed companies over the past year. The top 50 list includes companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology. The companies were ranked on a single list and evaluated based on three equally-weighted criteria:

one-year share price appreciation,

increase in market capitalization, and

Canadian consolidated trading value.

A brief video on Southern Silver Exploration highlighting this achievement can be found at www.tsx.com/venture50

Lawrence Page K. C., Southern Silver's President commented, "It is an honor to be recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange as the 28th ranked performing company in its Top 50 performing listed companies. During the course of 2025, Southern Silver was able to deliver significant market performance, resulting in strong returns to its shareholders. This strong performance was backed by significant progress at our Cerro Las Minitas project located in Durango, Mexico, as we advance towards a production decision by continuing to expand, de-risk and demonstrate the economic potential of the silver, lead, zinc project."

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the discovery of world-class mineral deposits either directly or through joint-venture relationships in mineral properties in major jurisdictions. Our specific emphasis is the 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas silver-lead-zinc project located in the heart of Mexico's Faja de Plata, which hosts multiple world-class mineral deposits such as Penasquito, Los Gatos, San Martin, Naica and Pitarrilla. We have assembled a team of highly experienced technical, operational and transactional professionals to support our exploration efforts in developing the Cerro Las Minitas project into a premier, high-grade, silver-lead-zinc mine. Located in the same State as the Cerro Las Minitas property is the newly acquired Nazas, gold-silver property. Our property portfolio also includes the Oro porphyry copper-gold project and the Hermanas gold-silver vein project where permitting applications for the conduct of a drill program are nearing completion, both located in southern New Mexico, USA.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Lawrence Page"

Lawrence Page, K.C.

President & Director, Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include plans to advance and develop the CLM property including updating the Mineral Resource Estimate followed by an update of the PEA. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for the Company's projects, and the availability of financing for the Company's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284353

Source: Southern Silver Exploration Corp.