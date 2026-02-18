Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Noch unter 2x Umsatz bewertet - aber wie lange noch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
18.02.2026 20:26 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Payroll4Construction Earns Customer Recognition for Reliable Payroll Service

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Payroll4Construction, a leading payroll processing and reporting service for the construction industry, continues to be recognized across the country as users praise the platform's deep industry expertise, responsive service and its ability to handle complex construction payroll processes.

Designed to automate and streamline construction payroll workflows, Payroll4Construction is known to help its customers minimize manual effort and simplify compliance reporting - making it easy for these businesses to take on multi-state, government and prevailing wage work.

"From day one with Payroll4Construction, our union fringes and reporting worked just the way it should," says Xochitl L., HR-Benefits-PR Manager. "That reliability made it easy to trust the system right away."

The service also manages tax updates and payments across multiple jurisdictions, while also providing guidance when payroll changes or issues arise.

"Payroll4Construction keep taxes updated and make payments to those tax localities," says Office Manager Beth R. "They help me with payroll changes and explain why I have errors."

Beyond compliance and accuracy, many users highlight the time-saving impact Payroll4Construction has had on their operations. By reducing the time spent on payroll-related tasks, contractors are able to refocus their efforts on higher-value areas of their business.

"I'm excited for the time-saving benefits Payroll4Construction provides our business, it's giving me more availability to dedicate more of my work schedule to other duties that are in need of attention," says Controller Jessica W.

Payroll4Construction has helped thousands of contractors in similar circumstances over the last 20 plus years of business. To read more experiences, click here.

Payroll4Construction, LLC

Payroll4Construction, a part of the Foundation Software, LLC construction product suite, is a payroll processing & reporting service for the construction industry. Payroll4Construction can manage certified payroll reporting, multi-state processing, union tracking and all the tasks that encompass paydays including checks, direct deposits, W2s and tax filings. For more information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

Media Contacts:

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Payroll4Construction



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/payroll4construction-earns-customer-recognition-for-reliable-payr-1137565

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.