Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Noch unter 2x Umsatz bewertet - aber wie lange noch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
18.02.2026 21:02 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Onelife Fitness Germantown Gets a $3.5 Million Investment for Expansion and Latest Updates

Renovations include an 55% additional 20,000 square feet, totaling 56,000 square feet for the Germantown, Maryland club

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Onelife Fitness, the health club pioneer known as the 'best value in fitness' for its member focus, premium amenities, and affordable prices, today announced a significant $3.5 million-investment to the Onelife Fitness Germantown club, located at 20500 Seneca Meadows Parkway, Germantown, Maryland.

Renovation work is set to begin next week, and the club will remain open during construction with minimal disruption to members. Once complete, members will be able to fully enjoy all that the newly renovated club offers. The project will add a second floor, bringing an additional 20,000 square feet to the Germantown club, and include new strength areas, upgraded fitness studios, an elevated Recovery studio, an expanded kids club, a new outdoor workout area, and a refreshed lobby.

"Every Onelife Fitness location offers our members a premium experience and community connection. While we grow and build new fitness clubs to meet the demand, we are also doubling down on maintaining that quality commitment to existing locations," said Ori Gorfine, CEO of Onelife Fitness. "We have strong roots in the DMV and are honored to invest in Germantown to bring the combination of boutique amenities, signature classes, top-notch professionals, and affordability that makes Onelife Fitness the premier fitness club."

Onelife Fitness currently operates 32 locations in the DMV and is also building new clubs throughout the region, including Ashburn and the Mosaic District in Virginia, and Annapolis and Box Hill in Maryland. Onelife Fitness is known for bringing state-of-the-art facilities, packed with premium amenities and services, all with an incredibly welcoming community - at an affordable rate.

For more information on Onelife Fitness Germantown, visit https://www.onelifefitness.com/gyms/germantown

Press contact: Maeve Haynes, Senior Director of Marketing, maeve.haynes@onelifefitness.com, 571-631-5991

ABOUT ONELIFE FITNESS:

Founded in 2011, Onelife Fitness aims to develop welcoming, modern health clubs that deliver unparalleled value without compromising amenities or service. Backed by Josh Harris's 26North, Onelife Fitness is expanding across the U.S. with a mission to democratize access to fitness and better health for all. With over 5,000 professional team members, Onelife Fitness has more than 70 locations open or in construction across DC, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Alabama. Learn more at onelifefitness.com

SOURCE: Onelife Fitness



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/onelife-fitness-germantown-gets-a-3.5-million-investment-for-exp-1138362

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.