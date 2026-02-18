Onelife Fitness Germantown Gets a $3.5 Million Investment for Expansion and Latest Updates

Renovations include an 55% additional 20,000 square feet, totaling 56,000 square feet for the Germantown, Maryland club

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Onelife Fitness, the health club pioneer known as the 'best value in fitness' for its member focus, premium amenities, and affordable prices, today announced a significant $3.5 million-investment to the Onelife Fitness Germantown club, located at 20500 Seneca Meadows Parkway, Germantown, Maryland.

Renovation work is set to begin next week, and the club will remain open during construction with minimal disruption to members. Once complete, members will be able to fully enjoy all that the newly renovated club offers. The project will add a second floor, bringing an additional 20,000 square feet to the Germantown club, and include new strength areas, upgraded fitness studios, an elevated Recovery studio, an expanded kids club, a new outdoor workout area, and a refreshed lobby.

"Every Onelife Fitness location offers our members a premium experience and community connection. While we grow and build new fitness clubs to meet the demand, we are also doubling down on maintaining that quality commitment to existing locations," said Ori Gorfine, CEO of Onelife Fitness. "We have strong roots in the DMV and are honored to invest in Germantown to bring the combination of boutique amenities, signature classes, top-notch professionals, and affordability that makes Onelife Fitness the premier fitness club."

Onelife Fitness currently operates 32 locations in the DMV and is also building new clubs throughout the region, including Ashburn and the Mosaic District in Virginia, and Annapolis and Box Hill in Maryland. Onelife Fitness is known for bringing state-of-the-art facilities, packed with premium amenities and services, all with an incredibly welcoming community - at an affordable rate.

For more information on Onelife Fitness Germantown, visit https://www.onelifefitness.com/gyms/germantown

Press contact: Maeve Haynes, Senior Director of Marketing, maeve.haynes@onelifefitness.com, 571-631-5991

ABOUT ONELIFE FITNESS:

Founded in 2011, Onelife Fitness aims to develop welcoming, modern health clubs that deliver unparalleled value without compromising amenities or service. Backed by Josh Harris's 26North, Onelife Fitness is expanding across the U.S. with a mission to democratize access to fitness and better health for all. With over 5,000 professional team members, Onelife Fitness has more than 70 locations open or in construction across DC, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Alabama. Learn more at onelifefitness.com

SOURCE: Onelife Fitness

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/onelife-fitness-germantown-gets-a-3.5-million-investment-for-exp-1138362