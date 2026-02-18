Medium Rare: Bert Kreischer's Full Throttle Festival Presented by Mando Ignites Daytona 500 Weekend with Diplo, Lynyrd Skynyrd, NASCAR's Biggest Names, and 10,000+ Fans

DAYTONA BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / On the eve of the legendary Daytona 500, comedian and entertainment powerhouse Bert Kreischer delivered the ultimate kickoff to race weekend with Bert Kreischer's Full Throttle Festival Presented by Mando at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. The event drew in over 10,000 fans to celebrate & enjoy the night in Bert style. As Presenting Partner, Mando powered the night full of live music, stand up comedy, cold drinks, and BBQ, transforming the venue into the official pre-race celebration and setting the tone for NASCAR's biggest weekend of the year.

The stacked entertainment lineup brought arena level energy to thousands of fans in attendance, with Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd delivering iconic anthems, Diplo taking the stage with his country persona Thomas Wesley, country hitmaker ERNEST firing up the crowd, Cipha Sounds getting the crowd moving and grooving, and comedian Chris Porter adding to the night's electric atmosphere. Kreischer himself appeared throughout the evening, hyping the packed house and personally curating the festival's signature mix of music, comedy, and all-out party energy. In one of the night's most talked-about moments, golf icon John Daly made a surprise on-stage appearance, sending the crowd into a frenzy and underscoring the anything-can-happen spirit of the event.

Full Throttle Festival also drew an impressive roster of NASCAR talent and legends, cementing its status as a must-attend stop on the Daytona 500 calendar. Drivers including Mando's own ambassador Josh Bilicki, Noah Gragson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2023 Daytona 500 winner) were spotted backstage with Kreischer ahead of race day, while additional stars such as Clint Bowyer, Travis Pastrana, Daniel Suárez, Michael McDowell (2021 Daytona 500 winner), Daniel Dye, and Riley Herbst joined the celebration alongside a packed crowd of fans and VIP guests.

"Daytona is already electric for the 500, but I wanted to give fans a place to really let loose the night before - and man, we did exactly that. Full Throttle Festival was everything I love in one room: rock legends, country, comedy, cold beer, BBQ, NASCAR drivers hanging backstage, and thousands of fans going absolutely nuts. That's my kind of party. The energy was unreal from start to finish, and having Mando step up as presenting partner helped us take it to another level. This is how you kick off race weekend - loud, wild, and full throttle." said Kreischer

As Presenting Partner, Mando was seamlessly integrated throughout the festival footprint, amplifying the fan experience and aligning with the bold, high-energy spirit that defines both race weekend and Kreischer's larger-than-life brand. From high-impact on-site visibility to immersive branded moments woven into the night's programming, Mando elevated every layer of the event. A massive Winner's Circle photo activation, complete with Mando's own branded race car, became one of the most talked-about fan experiences of the weekend, giving guests the chance to step into a true victory-lane moment while engaging directly with the brand. Throughout the evening, Mando ambassadors distributed product samples, driving trials and ensuring fans left with more than just memories of the celebration.

Mando's presence also took center stage on the main platform, where Bert Kreischer personally invited guests up during a dedicated mainstage moment, rallying the crowd to "Mando it" in a high-energy call-to-action that captured the confident tone of the brand. The partnership culminated with Mando proudly presenting Kreischer's headlining set, reinforcing its role not just as a sponsor, but as a driving force behind one of Daytona's most buzzed-about pre-race events.

"Partnering with Bert and Medium Rare to help launch Full Throttle Festival was an incredible opportunity," said Ben Bono, Head of Mando. "The turnout, the talent, and the fan response exceeded expectations. We're thrilled to have helped set the tone for Daytona 500 weekend and look forward to building on this momentum."

Personally curated by Kreischer and Medium Rare, Full Throttle Festival united live music, stand-up comedy, beer, and BBQ under one massive roof - fueled by NASCAR and amplified by a dynamic lineup of brand partners. Proud partners of the event also included: Jack Link's, FUEL by Franzia, LUCY, Florida Man Beer, Blind Lemon, Monster Energy, Garage Beer, Por Osos Vodka, BeatBox Beverages, Sugarlands Distilling Company, Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies, Free Bird Water, Top Cup, and Revitalyte. With thousands in attendance, show-stopping performances, surprise celebrity moments, and some of NASCAR's biggest names in the building, Bert Kreischer's Full Throttle Festival Presented by Mando officially kicked Daytona 500 weekend into full gear.

Event Photos HERE

Courtesy: Alive for Medium Rare

Event BROLL HERE

Courtesy: Alive for Medium Rare

###

About Bert Kreischer

Bert Kreischer's career has evolved from Rolling Stone's infamous "Number One Partier in the Nation" to one of the top-grossing stand-up comedians in the world-and a powerhouse entrepreneur, actor, producer, content creator, and entertainment brand. Named by Forbes as "one of the best storytellers of his generation," Kreischer has parlayed his signature comedy and authenticity into a dynamic media empire.

His sixth Netflix special, Lucky, filmed in his hometown of Tampa, FL, sold out all six shows within 24 hours of the on-sale and premiered in Netflix's Top 10 Most Watched TV Shows in March 2025.

Through Berty Boy Productions, Kreischer oversees hit podcasts and series including Bertcast, Something's Burning, and 2 Bears, 1 Cave (with Tom Segura), commanding over 16 million fans and 4 billion impressions. He also founded the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival, a touring juggernaut that's expanded to stadiums, arenas, and sold-out cruises. In 2024, Kreischer and Segura launched Por Osos Vodka, an award-winning, rapidly expanding spirits brand.

Kreischer also starred in and produced Sony Pictures' The Machine-a feature film adaptation of his legendary stand-up story-which broke into Netflix's Global Top 10 Films upon release in 2023. His Netflix scripted-series Free Bert debuted in January 2026, and quickly broke into Netflix's U.S. and global Top 10. The show drew millions of viewers in its first weeks, ranking among the platform's most-watched series worldwide.

Today, Bert is on his Permission To Party World Tour and continues to blend comedy, business, and culture into one of the most recognizable personal brands in entertainment today.

About Medium Rare

Medium Rare is a leading event, experiential, and management company operating at the intersection of sports and entertainment, known for developing cultural touchstones by partnering with iconic personalities to create unforgettable live event properties. Medium Rare's lauded portfolio includes blockbuster events such as Shaquille O'Neal's Shaq's Fun House, Travis Kelce's Kelce Jam, Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, and more. Recognized for innovation and impact, Medium Rare Co-Founders Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman are recipients of six Webby Awards, named to the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 and INC 5000 lists, and honored on the Pollstar Next Gen and Variety New Leaders lists. For more information, visit www.Medium-Rare.com .

Media Contact:

Danielle Marie Owens - RMG

danielle@rmg-pr.com

SOURCE: Medium Rare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/bert-kreischers-full-throttle-festival-presented-by-mando-ignites-1138939