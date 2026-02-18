Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B) ("Quantum" or the "Company") provides an update to its previously announced listed issuer financing exemption ("LIFE") offering.

Following further review to ensure compliance with paragraph 5A.2(e) of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, the Company has reduced the maximum offering to 1,750,000 units of the Company (the "Offered Units") at a price of $0.29 per Offered Unit, for maximum gross proceeds of up to $507,500.

The Company further announces that it is currently included on the British Columbia Securities Commission's default issuer list. As a result, the Company will halt the LIFE financing until further notice. The Company intends to resume the financing once the outstanding continuous disclosure items have been resolved and filed.

In addition, the Company wishes to clarify that while it previously announced that the LIFE offering document had been filed, the document was not uploaded at that time. The Company confirms that the offering document has now been filed and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

The Company will provide further updates as appropriate.

About Quantum Battery Metals Corp.

Quantum Battery Metals Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of battery metals projects critical to the growing electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors. The Company is committed to responsible exploration and value-driven growth.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"David Greenway"

David Greenway

Chief Financial Officer and Director

