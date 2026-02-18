Amrize Ltd / Key word(s): Annual Results

Amrize Files Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2025



18-Feb-2026 / 22:15 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CHICAGO/ZUG, February 18, 2026 - Amrize (AMRZ) today announced that it filed its Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2025, ended December 31, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It is available on Amrize's website at https://investors.amrize.com/ .

About Amrize

Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) is building North America, as the partner of choice for professional builders with advanced branded solutions from foundation to rooftop. With over 1,000 sites and a highly efficient distribution network, we deliver for our customers in every U.S. state and Canadian province. Our 19,000 teammates uniquely serve every construction market from infrastructure, commercial and residential to new build, repair and refurbishment. Amrize achieved $11.8 billion in revenue in 2025 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange. We are ready to build your ambition.



Learn more at amrize.com