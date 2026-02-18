Amrize Ltd / Key word(s): Annual Results
CHICAGO/ZUG, February 18, 2026 - Amrize (AMRZ) today announced that it filed its Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2025, ended December 31, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It is available on Amrize's website at https://investors.amrize.com/.
About Amrize
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amrize Ltd
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+1 773-676-4981
|E-mail:
|media@amrize.com
|Internet:
|www.amrize.com
|ISIN:
|CH1430134226
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2278350
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2278350 18-Feb-2026 CET/CEST