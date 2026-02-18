Amrize Ltd
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
CHICAGO, February 18, 2026 - Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) has successfully completed the acquisition of PB Materials Holdings, Inc., the leading aggregates business with a complementary ready-mix concrete network in the high-growth West Texas region.
Part of Amrize's profitable growth strategy, this acquisition strengthens the company's aggregates business, adding over 50 years of aggregates reserves in West Texas to serve long term demand. PB Materials adds 26 operational sites into Amrize's network, extending its operations throughout Texas and the Southern region as infrastructure, energy projects, data centers and commercial investments drive construction growth.
With over $180 million in revenues, strong earnings and significant synergies with Amrize's existing operations, the acquisition of PB Materials is expected to be EPS and cash accretive in 2026.
Jan Jenisch, Chairman and CEO of Amrize: "I welcome the 340 talented teammates from PB Materials to the Amrize family. We are excited to be expanding our aggregates business in the high-growth West Texas region. This acquisition demonstrates our strategy in action as we continue to invest for growth in North America's most attractive markets. With a strong pipeline and an experienced team in place, we will continue to pursue value-accretive M&A."
