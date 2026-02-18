Amrize Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Amrize Closes Acquisition of PB Materials; Aggregates Leader in High-Growth West Texas



CHICAGO, February 18, 2026 - Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) has successfully completed the acquisition of PB Materials Holdings, Inc., the leading aggregates business with a complementary ready-mix concrete network in the high-growth West Texas region. Part of Amrize's profitable growth strategy, this acquisition strengthens the company's aggregates business, adding over 50 years of aggregates reserves in West Texas to serve long term demand. PB Materials adds 26 operational sites into Amrize's network, extending its operations throughout Texas and the Southern region as infrastructure, energy projects, data centers and commercial investments drive construction growth. With over $180 million in revenues, strong earnings and significant synergies with Amrize's existing operations, the acquisition of PB Materials is expected to be EPS and cash accretive in 2026. Jan Jenisch, Chairman and CEO of Amrize: "I welcome the 340 talented teammates from PB Materials to the Amrize family. We are excited to be expanding our aggregates business in the high-growth West Texas region. This acquisition demonstrates our strategy in action as we continue to invest for growth in North America's most attractive markets. With a strong pipeline and an experienced team in place, we will continue to pursue value-accretive M&A." About Amrize

Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) is building North America, as the partner of choice for professional builders with advanced branded solutions from foundation to rooftop. With over 1,000 sites and a highly efficient distribution network, we deliver for our customers in every U.S. state and Canadian province. Our 19,000 teammates uniquely serve every construction market from infrastructure, commercial and residential to new build, repair and refurbishment. Amrize achieved $11.8 billion in revenue in 2025 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange. We are ready to build your ambition.



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and subject to the safe harbor created by, Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the words "will," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "forecasts," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the transaction between Amrize and PB Materials, including Amrize's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, risks related to the ability to successfully integrate and operate PB Materials following the closing, the incurrence of higher than expected or unexpected costs associated with or relating to the transaction, the potential disruption of the transaction on Amrize or PB Material's businesses and their respective relationships with customers, suppliers and employees, and the ability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition and other factors which can be found in Amrize's media releases and Amrize's filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements and reflect the views stated therein with respect to future events as at such dates, even if they are subsequently made available by Amrize on its website or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we do not undertake or assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Media Relations: media@amrize.com Investor Relations: investors@amrize.com



