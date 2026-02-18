CRH (NYSE: CRH), the leading provider of building materials, is pleased to announce that it has completed the latest phase of its share buyback program, returning a further $0.3 billion of cash to shareholders.

Between Nov. 6, 2025 and Feb. 17, 2026, 2.2 million ordinary shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange were repurchased. This brings total cash returned to shareholders under our ongoing share buyback program to $9.7 billion since its commencement in May 2018.

CRH today also announces that it has entered into an arrangement with Wells Fargo Securities, LLC to independently conduct a buyback program to repurchase ordinary shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange on CRH's behalf for an aggregate maximum consideration of up to $0.3 billion (the "Buyback"). The Buyback will commence on Feb. 19, 2026, and will end no later than Apr. 28, 2026.

The maximum number of ordinary shares which may be acquired pursuant to the Buyback is 55,000,000. The purpose of the Buyback is to reduce the share capital of CRH and the repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled. No repurchases will be made outside of the United States.

The Buyback will be conducted within the parameters prescribed by the relevant buyback safe harbors under the U.S Securities Exchange Act and the UK Market Abuse Regulation (each as amended or supplemented).

Any decision in relation to any future buyback program will be based on an ongoing assessment of the capital needs of the business and general market conditions.

About CRH

CRH is the leading provider of building materials critical to modernizing infrastructure. With our team of 83,000 people across 4,000 locations, our unmatched scale, connected portfolio, and deep local relationships make us the partner of choice for transportation, water, and reindustrialization projects, shaping communities for a better tomorrow. CRH (NYSE: CRH) is a member of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, visit www.crh.com

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "will" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts or matters of fact at the date of this document. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and/or are beyond CRH's control or precise estimate. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the structure, timing and volume of the Buyback and manner in which the Buyback will be conducted and expectations related to decisions on any future buyback program. There are important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different, including risks and uncertainties relating to CRH described in Item 1.A -Risk Factors of CRH's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and CRH's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document. CRH expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

