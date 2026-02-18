DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG), a leading global alternative asset manager focused on digital infrastructure, today announced that a DigitalBridge investment fund, together with fellow shareholders Advencap and Soho Square Capital, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Substantial Group, the parent company of UK-based wholesale full fibre operator Netomnia.

Founded in 2019, Netomnia has grown to serve more than 3 million premises across the UK and approximately 460,000 customers. DigitalBridge invested in 2022 to support the continued expansion of the company's fibre network and its operational development.

Under the terms of the agreement, Netomnia will be acquired by nexfibre for an Enterprise Value of £2 billion. The transaction is expected to support continued investment in full fibre infrastructure across the UK.

Marc Ganzi, Chief Executive Officer of DigitalBridge, said, "We are proud to have partnered with Netomnia's management team to help build a scaled full fibre platform serving communities across the UK. Since its founding, the company has expanded its network footprint and established a meaningful presence in the market. We believe this agreement provides a clear path forward for the business."

Jeremy Chelot, Group Chief Executive Officer of Netomnia, said, "With the support of our shareholders, including DigitalBridge, we have built a scaled, capital-efficient full fibre platform serving more than three million premises across the UK. The partnership with DigitalBridge has been instrumental in helping us expand our network and strengthen our operations. This agreement marks an important milestone for the business and provides a pathway for its continued development."

The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of more than 30 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, DigitalBridge manages $108 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. The firm is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, visit www.digitalbridge.com.

About Netomnia

Netomnia is a Wholesale fibre operator, the UK's fourth-largest Full Fibre network. With over 3 million premises serviceable, backed by over £1.6 billion in funding, we are building an uncompromising, capital-efficient fibre network that delivers tomorrow's innovations today. The Netomnia network is where the most powerful internet lives, redefining what's possible for businesses and communities across the UK.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed transaction, the expected timing of closing, regulatory approvals, and anticipated benefits of the transaction. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, among others, the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals, the occurrence of events that could delay or prevent closing, and other risks described in DigitalBridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and DigitalBridge undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by law.

