Kantata, a leading global provider of Professional Services Automation (PSA) solutions, today announced it has been named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards, ranking #32 on the Project Management Products list. This marks seven consecutive years of Kantata earning a spot among the top 50 Project Management Products, highlighting its sustained impact in a market often dominated by general work management tools.

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Kantata's continued recognition as one of the highest-ranked PSA platforms in G2's annual Project Management Products awards underscores the clear demand for specialized project management solutions designed for the way professional services firms actually operate.

"It's an honor to see Kantata ranked among the top project management solutions year after year," said Charles Gustine, Director of Customer and Market Insights at Kantata. "G2's user community continues to validate our commitment to pushing boundaries with innovations like Kantata's Expertise Engine and AI-driven capabilities designed specifically for professional services. In this industry, projects are the business and when they're overly unpredictable, performance suffers. Our focus is on giving services organizations a connected system that captures what drives successful outcomes and applies that intelligence in real time to reduce unpredictability and ensure consistent excellence and profitability across every project."

Verified reviews from services professionals on G2 highlight Kantata's impact across project delivery, resource management, and financial performance:

"The software allows me to deliver detailed, professional service-based project plans and sprint plans with ease. I find its sleek look and feel, along with the modern Gantt charts, to be a significant advantage in project and account management. The Kantata AI Assistant and copy/paste functionality are beneficial, assisting in time optimization and organized project plans. I also value the ever-evolving functionality, with monthly and quarterly updates that keep up with AI and modern technology advances."

"Kantata Professional Services Automation provides strong end-to-end visibility across project delivery, resource management, and financial performance. I particularly value the integrated approach that connects project planning, time and expense tracking, resource allocation, and revenue forecasting in a single platform. The reporting and analytics capabilities are helpful for understanding project health, utilization, and margins, and the system supports structured governance and scalability for professional services organizations. Overall, it helps improve transparency, decision-making, and operational discipline across projects."

"The Kantata team understands that each company has different needs. They have invested significant effort and time to meet our consulting team where it is, in terms of sophistication on project management, resource utilization, and capacity. They've sought to understand how we operate, invested in workflows that automate common pain points for our consultants, and challenged us when we're not using the system in the optimal fashion. Specifically they have worked with us to streamline how we schedule hours across our team, which has unique aspects from other consulting businesses. Through this we've seen greatly improved accuracy in our forecasting metrics, with less effort required from our consultants."

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including Kantata. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

About G2's Best Software Awards

G2's 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period. To learn more, view G2's 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually including employees at all Fortune 500 companies use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 1,500 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. With Kantata, PS firms gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes. To learn more, visit www.kantata.com.

