Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Paul Adair, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander" or the "Company") and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the listing of the Company's new ETF Series of units of Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund (TSX Ticker: LYUV.U).





Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund seeks to achieve long term capital growth of returns consisting of income and some capital gains primarily through investments in U.S. debt and money market securities either denominated in U.S. dollars or hedged to U.S. dollars using forward currency contracts. The portfolio manager of the Fund is Canso Investment Counsel Ltd.

Lysander is an investment fund manager and portfolio manager with offices in Toronto, Montréal, and Vancouver. Lysander is partnered with experienced portfolio managers who are Canadian, independently owned, and specialists in their respective asset classes. Lysander and its partners are aligned with its clients and firmly focused on delivering long-term investment results.

