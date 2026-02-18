Anyone wanting to sell merchandise today cannot afford long delivery times or quality defects. Spreadconnect (Spread Group's print on demand integration solution) and Spreadshop (the all-in-one merch shop solution) now enable creators and businesses to enter the market risk-free through a powerful combination of industry-leading speed and top-tier finishing quality.

With an optimized production time where 95% of all orders are ready to ship within 48 hours, alongside new technologies like the Atlas Max and premium embroidery, Spread Group's brands once again confirm their position as pioneers in print on demand service: No inventory, no financial risk, but full scalability for viral growth.

Speed as a Competitive Advantage: The 48-Hour Benchmark

In the world of e-commerce and social commerce, delivery speed often determines sales success. Spreadshop has optimized its internal production so that almost all orders leave the production facilities within two days one of the fastest rates in the entire print-on-demand industry.

This is made possible by a global infrastructure with three owned production facilities in the US and Europe (Poland Czech Republic). This geographic distribution ensures short delivery routes and thus happier end customers.

Whether for rising TikTok creators or established e-commerce companies, the capacity to process tens of thousands of orders daily guarantees reliability, even if a design goes viral overnight ("hype scalability").

"Our goal is to prove that on-demand production can match a traditional fashion brand with baseline quality standard. By combining industrial-grade durability with industry-leading speed, we give creators and businesses the reliability they need to build a lasting brand, completely risk-free." Marko Staer, Head of Spreadshop

Retail-Quality on Demand: Durability, Vibrancy, and Precision

For professional creators and brands, the priority is clear: prints must withstand repeated washing, colors must be vibrant, and details must be precise. Spread Group delivers on this quality promise by utilizing specialized production methods tailored to different design needs:

Digital Direct (DD): Powered by Kornit Atlas Max technology, this method is the gold standard for complex designs. It allows for unlimited color combinations and the finest shading (gradients), delivering a look and feel that rivals traditional screen printing.

Powered by technology, this method is the gold standard for complex designs. It allows for unlimited color combinations and the finest shading (gradients), delivering a look and feel that rivals traditional screen printing. Direct-to-Film (DTF): Recognized for its exceptional color vibrancy and durability, DTF is the ideal solution for designs that need to "pop" on various materials while maintaining high washability.

Recognized for its exceptional and durability, DTF is the ideal solution for designs that need to "pop" on various materials while maintaining high washability. Premium Embroidery: Using modern 3-color machines, embroidery offers a rugged, long-lasting finish that significantly increases the perceived value of the merchandise.

With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Spread Group provides the consistent, industrial-grade execution that reliable partners expect.

Seamless Integration for Every Platform

The barriers to starting sales have never been lower. Spreadconnect targets users with existing shop systems and offers native plugins for Shopify, WooCommerce, TikTok Shop (in the US), Squarespace, and Magento (Adobe Commerce). This allows fulfillment to be handled seamlessly in the background, while the merchant retains full control over customer data and branding.

Streamline your merchandising workflow with Spreadshop's flexible, deployment-ready shop solution free of charge and powered by built-in print-on-demand products. Designed for creators and businesses without existing shop infrastructure, it offers direct integration with YouTube and Meta, enabling the launch of a fully branded merchandise store without technical setup or production management.

Responsible Merchandising

Sustainability is equally crucial for modern consumers and algorithms. The print-on-demand principle is the core of the sustainability strategy: Only what is actually ordered is produced. Overproduction and "fast fashion waste mountains" are thus avoided. Additionally, production uses vegan, non-toxic inks and offers a wide assortment of certified organic clothing.

About Spread Group

Spread Group is a global provider of customized merchandising and print-on-demand services. With the brands Spreadshop and Spreadconnect, the company enables everyone from individuals to large corporations to bring ideas onto textiles and market them worldwide.

