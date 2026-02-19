Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Young Mining Professionals Toronto (YMP), the mining industry's largest volunteer-led networking organization and administrator of its largest scholarship fund, YMP Scholarship Fund, today announced the launch of a new grassroots education initiative aimed at introducing mining and metals literacy to elementary school students across Ontario and Quebec.

The initiative will see the distribution of Penelope the Miner, now available in both English and French, to elementary schools throughout both provinces. The program is designed to spark early interest in STEM education, improve understanding of Canada's resource economy, and broaden awareness of career pathways in mining and metals.

"This is a call to action," said Stephen Stewart, Chairman of the YMP Scholarship Fund and Ore Group. "We are inviting industry, government, school boards, principals, and teachers to work with us to tell the story of an industry that is foundational to Canada's prosperity, critical to our competitiveness, and essential to securing our future. The opportunity is right beneath our feet."

A Scalable Education Platform

Written by Lenna Rhodes, a lifelong educator who grew up in Schefferville and taught in mining communities including Chibougamau, Val d'Or, and Sudbury, Penelope the Miner introduces young readers to the materials, people, and careers that underpin modern life. Rhodes has spent decades championing mining education alongside her husband, Peter Cashin, CEO of Auriginal Mining.

With financial sponsorship from Ore Group and distribution support from YMP's national volunteer network, the program is now positioned to scale rapidly across two provinces, with a longer-term vision of national expansion.

"Lenna has been quietly planting seeds in classrooms for years," Stewart added. "YMP's reach and Ore Group's backing allow this message to reach an entirely new level of impact."

Building the Workforce Earlier

YMP's scholarship program-Canada's largest industry-supported mining scholarship-has historically focused on university-level students. This initiative represents a deliberate shift toward earlier engagement.

"By the time students reach university, many have already formed opinions about the metals industry or never considered it at all," Stewart said. "If we want a strong future workforce and an informed public, engagement has to start earlier."

Reframing Mining and Metals for the Next Generation

Beyond career awareness, the initiative aims to modernize how mining and metals are understood. Penelope the Miner highlights the role of responsibly developed minerals in hospitals, clean water systems, communications, transportation, and renewable energy technologies.

"This is about reclaiming the narrative," Stewart said. "Mining and metals are not abstract. It is the foundation of everyday life, environmental solutions, and national resilience."

Next Steps and Partnerships

While Ore Group has committed to financing the initial book distribution, YMP is actively engaging provincial and federal governments, school boards, and education leaders to support implementation and classroom integration.

"Our most important resource is our children," said Rhodes. "When we help them understand where the materials around them come from, we invest in the future of our communities, our industry, and our country."

About Young Mining Professionals

Young Mining Professionals is the largest networking organization in the global mining industry, operated entirely by volunteers. The Toronto chapter administers the industry's largest scholarship fund and delivers programs focused on mentorship, education, and industry engagement.

About the YMP Scholarship Fund

Administered by Young Mining Professionals Toronto, the YMP Scholarship Fund is the largest volunteer-run, industry-supported scholarship program in Canada's mining sector. The fund has awarded hundreds of scholarships to students pursuing careers in mining, geology, metallurgy, and related fields, helping secure the talent pipeline for the industry's future.

About Ore Group

Ore Group is a private natural resource consortium focused on the discovery and advancement of precious, base, and critical metals. The group supports a portfolio of public and private companies and is a cornerstone sponsor of mining education, scholarships, and outreach initiatives, including YMP's elementary school education program.

