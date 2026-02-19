Asia's Oldest Stock Exchange Partners with ITRS to Strengthen Monitoring and Compliance

ITRS, a global provider of real-time IT observability solutions for financial services and other regulated industries, today announced a strategic partnership with the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange), Asia's oldest and one of India's premier stock exchanges. BSE has chosen ITRS Geneos to support real-time monitoring across its trading infrastructure, helping enhance operational resilience and meet evolving business needs.

"In today's fast-paced and regulated markets, real-time system visibility is essential," said Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD CEO of BSE. "Our partnership with ITRS enhances proactive monitoring, supports seamless trading, and strengthens BSE's operational resilience."

Delivering Operational Resilience at Scale

As part of its ongoing modernization efforts, BSE is updating its monitoring approach to accommodate growing infrastructure requirements. ITRS Geneos, supported by the ITRS Analytics platform, is designed to provide:

End-to-end operational visibility across critical components of the trading infrastructure

Improved uptime SLAs to support business continuity

Faster responses to potential issues

Alignment with SEBI guidelines on operational resilience

A foundation for a modernized command center approach to operations

"We are honored to partner with BSE, a pioneer institution in India's financial markets," said Ryan Terpstra, CEO of ITRS. "Our platform is purpose-built for mission-critical environments where downtime is not an option. By delivering real-time observability, we help BSE meet evolving regulatory requirements and maintain market stability, while supporting their strong business growth with resilient, future-proof technology."

About BSE

BSE is Asia's oldest exchange and the world's largest exchange in terms of the number of listed companies. BSE has been playing a prominent role in developing the Indian capital market and has successfully offered an efficient capital raising platform to many companies in India. The first stock market index of India, BSE Sensex, is tracked by investors across the globe and considered as a barometer of the Indian Economy. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds, stock lending and borrowing.

About ITRS

ITRS provides real-time monitoring, analytics, and observability solutions that help financial institutions and enterprises ensure operational resilience, performance, and compliance. Trusted by leading banks and global multi-brand enterprises, ITRS enables teams to detect, diagnose, and resolve issues before they impact their customers or their business. Learn more at www.itrsgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260218499635/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

ITRS

itrs@aspectusgroup.com

BSE

Vidya Sreedhar

Vidya.sreedhar@bseindia.com

+91 22 2272 5364

Janice Olivera

Janice.olivera@bseindia.com

+91 22 2272 5353