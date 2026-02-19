Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Noch unter 2x Umsatz bewertet - aber wie lange noch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.02.2026 05:12 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Supreme Court of Singapore: Supreme Courts of Singapore and Cambodia Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Judicial Cooperation

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 10 February 2026, the Supreme Court of the Republic of Singapore and the Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Cambodia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote bilateral judicial cooperation.

On 10 February 2026, The Honourable the Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon made a courtesy call on the President of the Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Cambodia, The Honourable Chief Justice Chiv Keng.

The signing of the MOU marks a significant milestone, constituting the inaugural bilateral judicial cooperation agreement by the two judiciaries. The MOU facilitates a deeper exchange of judicial expertise and paves the way for in-depth discussions on matters of common interests. These include electronic filing of court documents and case management systems, and related issues concerning resourcing, supporting and building capacity in the use of such systems.

The signing of the MOU took place after an official call by The Honourable the Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon on the President of the Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Cambodia, The Honourable Chief Justice Chiv Keng.

Chief Justice Menon led a delegation including Justice Aidan Xu, Judge in-charge of Transformation and Innovation, and Ms Juthika Ramanathan, Chief Executive (Office of Chief Justice) on a two-day visit to the Supreme Court of Cambodia.

Visit News and speeches (judiciary.gov.sg) for more details.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916587/Pic.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/supreme-courts-of-singapore-and-cambodia-sign-memorandum-of-understanding-for-judicial-cooperation-302692217.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.