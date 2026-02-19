Rapid Nutrition Plc: Rapid Nutrition PLC - Strategic Outlook and Near-Term Execution Update

Well-capitalised HealthTech group enters delivery phase across platform expansion, selective acquisitions and science-led product development

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Nutrition PLC, a HealthTech company trading on Euronext Growth Paris (ALRPD), provides a strategic outlook update as the Company enters a focused execution phase across its core growth initiatives.

Rapid Nutrition is transitioning from a premium nutraceuticals business to a personalised, platform-led HealthTech operating model focused on evidence-based nutrition and immune wellness. Supported by an established operating portfolio, subscription-led engagement and disciplined capital allocation, the Company is further anchored by recent long-term institutional funding and is well-capitalised to execute.

The Board believes the Company has reached an inflection point, moving from strategy to delivery.

The Company operates a portfolio of science-led wellness brands that generate revenue today and underpin its platform strategy. SystemLS delivers evidence-based nutrition products supported by personalised assessment frameworks. Azurene focuses on immune and preventive wellness through differentiated formulations, including blends originally developed as patented combinations of herbs, with ongoing refinement and expansion across APAC.

In addition, Rapid Nutrition is selectively expanding its product portfolio through licensed, evidence-based ingredients in high-demand functional nutrition categories.

Rapid Nutrition operates a diversified, multi-channel business model across direct-to-consumer, subscription, wholesale, practitioner and strategic partnership channels. As part of its platform-led growth strategy, the Company has entered discussions with a target group aligned with its strategic criteria and is confident in its ability to progress the opportunity in the near term, subject to customary diligence and approvals.

Near-Term Execution Priorities

Expansion of personalised assessment frameworks

Acceleration of product-led growth in priority evidence-based categories

Optimisation of direct-to-consumer and marketplace channels

Targeted international expansion across APAC and the United States

Progression of selective expansion and consolidation initiatives



The Board remains confident in the Company's growth trajectory and expects the upcoming financial period to reflect meaningful progress across its strategic priorities.

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition is a global HealthTech company dedicated to advancing wellness through evidence-based, personalized nutrition solutions. Leveraging advanced technologies, AI, and scientific research, the company is committed to optimizing nutrition, improving health outcomes, and fostering sustainable, healthier lifestyles worldwide.

Rapid Nutrition PLC has engaged Fairfax Partners Inc., based in Vancouver, British Columbia, to provide investor relations and communications services. The service agreement has an initial term of three months commencing January 1, 2026. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay Fairfax Partners a monthly cash fee of €50,000 plus applicable taxes. Fairfax Partners is an independent third-party service provider. Neither Fairfax Partners nor its principals