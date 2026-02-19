Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Noch unter 2x Umsatz bewertet - aber wie lange noch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DBDE | ISIN: CA89712R2019 | Ticker-Symbol: 2QD0
Tradegate
18.02.26 | 17:43
0,015 Euro
-12,64 % -0,002
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0170,01918.02.
0,0150,02018.02.
ACCESS Newswire
19.02.2026 05:38 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Troubadour Resources Inc.: Troubadour Announces Correction to Warrant Exercise Price

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Troubadour Resources Inc. ("TR", "Troubadour" or, the "Company") (TSXV:TR)(OTC:TROUF)(FSE:2QD0, WKN:A3DBDE) wishes to clarify and correct certain disclosure contained in an earlier news release dated February 18, 2026 announcing a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 150,000,000 units at a price of $0.02 per unit (the "Private Placement") and a concurrent non-brokered private placement of up to 24,000,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.025 per unit (the "FT Private Placement", and together with the Private Placement, the "Offerings").

The Company confirms that each common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") issued in connection with the Private Placement and each common share purchase warrant (each, a "FT Warrant") issued in connection with the FT Private Placement will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per share, for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance.

All other terms of the Offerings remain unchanged.

Closing of the Offerings remains subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities issued under the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful.

About Troubadour Resources Inc.

Troubadour Resources Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical mineral and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Troubadour trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TR, the OTC Markets under the symbol TROUF, and on the Frankfurt, Berlin and Tradegate Stock Exchanges under the symbol 2QD0/WKN: A3DBDE.

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC.

Zachary Kotowych, CEO and Director

For more information, please email Zachary Kotowych at zkotowych@gmail.com or call (437) 855 - 4540

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Troubadour Resources Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/troubadour-announces-correction-to-warrant-exercise-price-1139190

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.