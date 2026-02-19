Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has expanded its airport presence in Italy by entering Verona Valerio Catullo airport under a ten-year food and beverage contract and extending its existing retail presence into food and beverage at Florence Amerigo Vespucci airport under a six-year contract.
At Verona Valerio Catullo airport Avolta marks its first entry into the airport with five F&B concepts. The portfolio combines international brands and Italian formats tailored to different passenger needs while reflecting local culinary heritage. The development represents Avolta's entry into a new airport in north-east Italy.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2278406
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2278406 19.02.2026 CET/CEST