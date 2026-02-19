Avolta AG / Key word(s): Contract

Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has expanded its airport presence in Italy by entering Verona Valerio Catullo airport under a ten-year food and beverage contract and extending its existing retail presence into food and beverage at Florence Amerigo Vespucci airport under a six-year contract. At Verona Valerio Catullo airport Avolta marks its first entry into the airport with five F&B concepts. The portfolio combines international brands and Italian formats tailored to different passenger needs while reflecting local culinary heritage. The development represents Avolta's entry into a new airport in north-east Italy.



At Florence Amerigo Vespucci Airport, where Avolta operates travel retail stores, the company has expanded into food and beverage for the first time. Two airside concepts on the ground floor introduce a Tuscan-inspired food offering alongside a traditional Italian bar and coffee format, extending Avolta's presence across both business lines at the airport.



"These openings reflect how our business in Italy continues to grow and evolve," said Massimiliano Santoro, CEO Italy, Avolta. "Bringing travel retail and food and beverage together allows us to better serve airports and create a more rounded experience for travelers."



Together, the openings show Avolta's integrated approach, with a new airport entry alongside the expansion from travel retail into food and beverage, supporting airport partners and enhancing the overall passenger journey across touchpoints. For further information:



