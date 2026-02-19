Regulatory News:

FDJ UNITED makes changes to its Executive Committee, with the appointment of Pascal Chaffard as Chief Online Betting and Gaming Officer as well as Group Strategy and Operational Transformation Officer, and Celia Verot as General Secretary.

Currently Chief Financial Officer, Strategy and Performance leader, Pascal Chaffard is taking over as head of the Online Betting and Gaming business unit. Pascal Chaffard will also be responsible for the Group's strategy and operational transformation.

As Chief Online Betting and Gaming Officer, Nils Andén has overseen Kindred's integration into the Group since October 2024; he is leaving the company to pursue new projects.

The appointment of the new CFO will be announced at the end of the recruitment process currently under way.

In addition, Celia Verot, who joined FDJ UNITED in 2024 as Chief Regulatory Officer, was appointed General Secretary, General Counsel and Chief Regulatory Officer for the Group on 1 January.

About FDJ UNITED

FDJ UNITED is one of Europe's leading betting and gaming operators, with a vast portfolio of iconic brands and a reputation for technological excellence. With over 5,000 employees and a presence in more than 10 regulated markets, the Group offers a diversified, responsible range of games, both under exclusive rights and open to competition: lottery games in France and Ireland, via an extensive point-of-sale network and online; sports betting at points of sale in France; and online games open to competition (sports and horse-race betting, poker and online casino games, in markets where these activities are authorised). FDJ UNITED has placed responsibility at the heart of its strategy and promotes recreational betting. The Group is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (FDJU) and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, and FTSE Euro indices.

For more information, visit www.fdjunited.com

