Aegon Ltd.: Aegon reports second half year 2025 results

Schiphol, February 19, 2026 - Please click here to access all 2H 2025 results related documents



2H 2025 Financial highlights

Net result of EUR 375 million, a decrease compared with EUR 741 million in the second half of 2024, as growth in the operating result is offset by non-operating items and other charges. Full-year 2025 net result of EUR 980 million, up 45% compared with 2024

Operating result of EUR 858 million, up 11% compared with the second half of 2024 driven by an increase across all business units, reflecting commercial momentum and favorable financial markets. Full-year 2025 operating result of EUR 1.7 billion, up 15% compared with 2024

Valuation equity - the sum of shareholders' equity and the contractual service margin (CSM) after estimated tax adjustment - increases by 7% in the reporting period to EUR 9.06 per share, driven by the net result, favorable market impacts, and the share buyback





2H 2025 Capital highlights

Operating capital generation (OCG) before holding funding and operating expenses increases by 8% to EUR 711 million compared with the second half of 2024. With full-year 2025 OCG of EUR 1.3 billion, Aegon exceeds its target of EUR 1.2 billion

Capital ratios of Aegon's main units remain strong, above their respective operating levels

Cash Capital at Holding of EUR 1.3 billion, EUR 0.7 billion lower compared with the first half of 2025 mainly driven by capital returns to shareholders

Free cash flow of EUR 388 million, contributes to full-year free cash flow of EUR 829 million, consistent with the target of around EUR 800 million

2025 final dividend of EUR 0.21 per common share proposed, an increase of 11% compared with 2024 final dividend, enabling Aegon to meet its EUR 0.40 target for full-year 2025





Lard Friese, Aegon CEO, commented:

"Our results for 2025 demonstrate the strength of our strategy and our ability to consistently deliver upon our ambitions. We have met or exceeded all the financial targets that we set out at our Capital Markets Day (CMD) in 2023, and I would like to thank all my colleagues across our businesses for their dedication and hard work that made this possible.

We generated EUR 1.3 billion of operating capital (OCG), ahead of our EUR 1.2 billion target. We also reported EUR 829 million of free cash flow, consistent with our EUR ~800 million target for 2025. Our main business units remained well capitalized, and we delivered a full year IFRS operating result of EUR 1.7 billion, an increase of 15% compared with 2024.

In the US, commercial momentum remained strong. Transamerica expanded its distribution network, World Financial Group (WFG), to over 95,000 licensed agents, and, at the same time, achieved a record 30% increase in individual new life sales in 2025 compared with 2024. Assets under administration at Transamerica's Retirement Plans business also increased. At the same time, the capital employed by Transamerica's Financial Assets decreased to USD 2.7 billion, ahead of our USD 2.9 billion target for 2025. This gives us confidence that our plans have a robust foundation as we work to further accelerate growth in our US business. We also reported solid results in our other business units. Our asset management business delivered EUR 1.0?billion in net third-party inflows in 2025, while our International business continued to perform well, and, in the UK, our Workplace Platform generated GBP 2.4?billion in net inflows.

During 2025, we returned EUR 1.1 billion of capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

On the basis of our performance in 2025, we propose a final dividend of 21 eurocents per share. This will result in a total dividend paid for the full year 2025 of 40 eurocents, consistent with our target.

We are now fully focused on delivering upon the plans we outlined at our 2025 CMD, including the relocation of our head office and legal seat to the US. I am confident that we can build upon the strong momentum we created during 2025 and continue to accelerate the growth of our businesses throughout the coming year."

Additional information

Presentation

The conference call presentation is available on aegon.com as of 7:00 am CET.

Supplements

Aegon's second half 2025 Financial Supplement and other supplementary documents are available on aegon.com .

Webcast and conference call including Q&A

The webcast and conference call start at 9:00 am CET. The audio webcast can be followed on aegon.com.

To join the conference call and/or participate in the Q&A, you will need to register via the following link . Directly after registration, you will see your personal pin on the confirmation screen, and you will also receive an email with the call details and your personal pin to enter the conference call. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. To avoid any unforeseen connection issues, it is recommended to make use of the "Call me" option. Approximately two hours after the conference call, a replay will be available on aegon.com.

Dial-in numbers for conference call:

United States: +1 864 991 4103 (local)

United Kingdom: +44 808 175 1536 (toll-free)

The Netherlands: +31 800 745 8377 (toll-free); or +31 970 102 86838 (toll)

Financial calendar 2026

Annual General Meeting - June 10, 2026

First half 2026 results - August 20, 2026

As of August 2026, Aegon will start the webcast and conference call for its results disclosure at 2:00 pm CET. The conference call presentation will be made available on aegon.com as of 7:00 am CET.

About Aegon

Aegon is an international financial services holding company. Aegon's ambition is to build leading businesses that offer their customers investment, protection, and retirement solutions. Aegon's portfolio of businesses includes fully owned businesses in the United States and United Kingdom, and a global asset manager. Aegon also creates value by combining its international expertise with strong local partners via insurance joint ventures in Spain & Portugal, China, and Brazil, and via asset management partnerships in France and China. In addition, Aegon owns a Bermuda-based life insurer and generates value via a strategic shareholding in a market leading Dutch insurance and pensions company.

Aegon's purpose of helping people live their best lives runs through all its activities. As a leading global investor and employer, Aegon seeks to have a positive impact by addressing critical environmental and societal issues. Aegon is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands, domiciled in Bermuda, and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the New York Stock Exchange. More information can be found at aegon.com.

Contacts

Media relations Investor relations Richard Mackillican Yves Cormier +31(0) 6 27411546 +44 782 337 1511 richard.mackillican@aegon.com yves.cormier@aegon.com

Local currencies

This document contains certain information about Aegon's results, financial condition and revenue generating investments presented in USD for the Americas and in GBP for the United Kingdom, because those businesses operate and are managed primarily in those currencies. None of this information is a substitute for or superior to financial information about Aegon presented in EUR, which is the currency of Aegon's primary financial statements.

Cautionary note regarding non-IFRS measures

This document includes the following non-IFRS measures: operating result and valuation equity. Operating result is calculated by consolidating, on a proportionate basis, Aegon's joint ventures and associated companies, except for its associate, ASR Nederland N.V. Operating result reflects Aegon's profit before tax from underlying business operations and mainly excludes components that relate to accounting mismatches that are dependent on market volatility or relate to events that are considered outside of the normal course of business. Valuation equity represents the sum of shareholders' equity and the Contractual Service Margin (CSM) after-tax (embedded value of unearned profits in insurance contracts). This measure is intended to provide a more comprehensive view of the Group's economic value. Aegon believes that these non-IFRS measures, together with the IFRS information, provide meaningful supplemental information about the operating results of Aegon's business, including insight into the financial measures that senior management uses in managing the business.

Forward-looking statements

The statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following are words that identify such forward-looking statements: aim, believe, estimate, target, intend, may, expect, anticipate, predict, project, counting on, plan, continue, want, forecast, goal, should, would, could, is confident, will, and similar expressions as they relate to Aegon. These statements may contain information about financial prospects, economic conditions and trends and involve risks and uncertainties. In addition, any statements that refer to sustainability, environmental and social targets, commitments, goals, efforts and expectations and other events or circumstances that are partially dependent on future events are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Aegon undertakes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any duty, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which merely reflect company expectations at the time of writing. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from expectations conveyed in forward-looking statements due to changes caused by various risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following:

Changes in general economic and/or governmental conditions, particularly in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom and in relation to Aegon's shareholding in ASR Nederland N.V., and Aegon's asset management business, the Netherlands.

Civil unrest, (geo-) political tensions, military action or other instability in countries or geographic regions that affect our operations or that affect global markets.

Changes in the performance of financial markets, including emerging markets, such as: The frequency and severity of defaults by issuers in Aegon's fixed income investment portfolios. The effects of corporate bankruptcies and/or accounting restatements on the financial markets and the resulting decline in the value of equity and debt securities Aegon holds. The effects of declining creditworthiness of certain public sector securities and the resulting decline in the value of government exposure that Aegon holds. The impact from volatility in credit, equity, and interest rates.

Changes in the performance of Aegon's investment portfolio and decline in the ratings of Aegon's counterparties.

The effect of tariffs and potential trade wars on trading markets and on economic growth, both globally and in the markets where Aegon operates.

The lowering of one or more of Aegon's debt ratings issued by recognized rating organizations and the adverse impact such action may have on Aegon's ability to raise capital and on its liquidity and financial condition.

The lowering of one or more insurer financial strength ratings of Aegon's insurance subsidiaries and the adverse impact such action may have on the written premium, policy retention, profitability and liquidity of its insurance subsidiaries.

The effect of applicable Bermuda solvency requirements, the European Union's Solvency II requirements, and applicable equivalent solvency requirements and other regulations in other jurisdictions affecting the capital Aegon is required to maintain and our ability to pay dividends.

Changes in the European Commission's or European regulator's position on the equivalence of the supervisory regime for insurance and reinsurance undertakings in force in Bermuda.

Changes affecting interest rate levels and low or rapidly changing interest rate levels.

Changes affecting currency exchange rates, in particular the EUR/USD and EUR/GBP exchange rates.

The effects of global inflation, or inflation in the markets where Aegon operates.

Changes in the availability of, and costs associated with, liquidity sources such as bank and capital markets funding, as well as conditions in the credit markets in general, such as changes in borrower and counterparty creditworthiness.

Increasing levels of competition, particularly in the United States, the United Kingdom, emerging markets and, in relation to Aegon's shareholding in ASR Nederland N.V. and Aegon's asset management business, the Netherlands.

Catastrophic events, either manmade or by nature - including, for example, acts of God, acts of terrorism, acts of war and pandemics - could result in material losses and significantly interrupt Aegon's business.

The frequency and severity of insured loss events.

Changes affecting longevity, mortality, morbidity, persistence and other factors that may impact the profitability of Aegon's insurance products and management of derivatives.

Aegon's projected results, which are highly sensitive to complex mathematical models of financial markets, mortality, longevity, and other dynamic systems that are subject to shocks and unpredictable volatility. Should assumptions to these models later prove incorrect or should errors in those models escape the controls in place to detect them, future performance will vary from projected results.

Reinsurers to whom Aegon has ceded significant underwriting risks may fail to meet their obligations.

Changes in customer behavior and public opinion in general related to, among other things, the type of products Aegon sells, including legal, regulatory or commercial necessity to meet changing customer expectations.

Customer responsiveness to both new products and distribution channels.

Third-party information used by Aegon, which may prove to be inaccurate and/or change over time (as methodologies and data availability and quality continue to evolve) and therefore impact our results and disclosures.

Operational risks (such as system disruptions or failures, security or data privacy breaches, cyberattacks, human error, failure to safeguard personally identifiable information, changes in operational practices or inadequate controls including with respect to third parties with which Aegon does business) which may disrupt Aegon's business, damage its reputation and adversely affect its results of operations, financial condition and cash flows.

Aegon's failure to swiftly, effectively, and securely adapt and integrate emerging technologies.

The impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, product withdrawals and other unusual items, including Aegon's ability to complete, or obtain regulatory approval for, acquisitions and divestitures, integrate acquisitions, and realize anticipated results from such transactions, and its ability to separate businesses as part of divestitures. In particular, there is no certainty or guarantee what the manner, timing, and potential impacts of the planned relocation of the company's legal domicile and head office to the United States will be, and if such a relocation can be completed successfully.

Aegon's failure to achieve anticipated levels of earnings or operational efficiencies, as well as other management initiatives related to cost savings, Cash Capital at Holding, gross financial leverage and free cash flow.

Changes in the policies of central banks and/or governments.

Litigation or regulatory action that could require Aegon to pay significant damages or change the way Aegon does business.

Competitive, legal, regulatory, or tax changes that affect profitability, the distribution cost of, or demand for, Aegon's products.

The consequences of an actual or potential break-up of the European Monetary Union in whole or in part, or any further consequences of the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union, and the potential consequences of other European Union countries leaving the European Union.

Changes in laws and regulations, or the interpretation thereof by regulators and courts, including as a result of comprehensive reform or shifts away from multilateral approaches to regulation of global or national operations, particularly regarding those laws and regulations related to ESG matters, those affecting, for example, the ability of Aegon's operations to hire and retain key personnel, the taxation of Aegon companies, the products Aegon sells, the attractiveness of certain products to its consumers and Aegon's intellectual property.

Regulatory changes relating to the pensions, investment, insurance industries and enforcing adjustments in the jurisdictions in which Aegon operates.

Standard setting initiatives of supranational standard setting bodies, such as the Financial Stability Board and the International Association of Insurance Supervisors, or changes to such standards that may have an impact on regional (such as EU), national (such as Bermuda) or US federal or state level financial regulation or the application thereof to Aegon.

Changes in accounting regulations and policies or a change by Aegon in applying such regulations and policies, voluntarily or otherwise, which may affect Aegon's reported results, shareholders' equity or regulatory capital adequacy levels.

Rapid changes in the landscape for ESG responsibilities, which lead to potential challenges by private parties and governmental authorities, and/or changes in ESG standards and requirements, including assumptions, methodology and materiality, or a change by Aegon in applying such standards and requirements, voluntarily or otherwise, may affect Aegon's ability to meet evolving standards and requirements, or Aegon's ability to meet its sustainability and ESG-related goals, or related public expectations, which may also negatively affect Aegon's reputation or the reputation of its board of directors or its management.

Unexpected delays, difficulties, and expenses in executing against Aegon's environmental, climate, or other ESG targets, goals and commitments, and changes in laws or regulations affecting us, such as changes in data privacy, environmental, health and safety laws.

Reliance on third-party information in certain of Aegon's disclosures, which may change over time as methodologies and data availability and quality continue to evolve. These factors, as well as any inaccuracies in third-party information used by Aegon, including in estimates or assumptions, may cause results to differ materially and adversely from statements, estimates, and beliefs made by Aegon or third-parties. Moreover, Aegon's disclosures based on any standards may change due to revisions in framework requirements, availability of information, changes in its business or applicable governmental policies, or other factors, some of which may be beyond Aegon's control. Additionally, Aegon's discussion of various ESG and other sustainability issues in this document or in other locations, including on our corporate website, may be informed by the interests of various stakeholders, as well as various ESG standards, frameworks, and regulations (including for the measurement and assessment of underlying data). As such, our disclosures on such issues, including climate-related disclosures, may include information that is not necessarily "material" under US securities laws for SEC reporting purposes, even if we use words such as "material" or "materiality" in relation to those statements. ESG expectations continue to evolve, often quickly, including for matters outside of our control; our disclosures are inherently dependent on the methodology (including any related assumptions or estimates) and data used, and there can be no guarantee that such disclosures will necessarily reflect or be consistent with the preferred practices or interpretations of particular stakeholders, either currently or in future.





This document contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting Aegon are included in its filings with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2024 Integrated Annual Report. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, Aegon expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Aegon's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

WORLD FINANCIAL GROUP (WFG):

WFG CONSISTS OF:

IN THE UNITED STATES, WORLD FINANCIAL GROUP INSURANCE AGENCY, LLC (IN CALIFORNIA, DOING BUSINESS AS WORLD FINANCIAL INSURANCE AGENCY, LLC), WORLD FINANCIAL GROUP INSURANCE AGENCY OF HAWAII, INC., WORLD FINANCIAL GROUP INSURANCE AGENCY OF MASSACHUSETTS, INC., AND / OR WFG INSURANCE AGENCY OF PUERTO RICO, INC. (COLLECTIVELY WFGIA), WHICH OFFER INSURANCE AND ANNUITY PRODUCTS.

IN THE UNITED STATES, TRANSAMERICA FINANCIAL ADVISORS, INC. IS A FULL-SERVICE, FULLY LICENSED, INDEPENDENT BROKER-DEALER AND REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISOR. TRANSAMERICA FINANCIAL ADVISORS, INC. (TFA), MEMBER FINRA, MSRB, SIPC , AND REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISOR, OFFERS SECURITIES AND INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES.

IN CANADA, WORLD FINANCIAL GROUP INSURANCE AGENCY OF CANADA INC. (WFGIAC), WHICH OFFERS LIFE INSURANCE AND SEGREGATED FUNDS. WFG SECURITIES INC. (WFGS), WHICH OFFERS MUTUAL FUNDS.

WFGIAC AND WFGS ARE AFFILIATED COMPANIES.

Attachment