A study of 1,000 sub-Saharan African households using off-grid PAYG solar systems found that 77% reduce their electricity use after the first year, leading to underused, often oversized systems. This persistent decline is driven by behavioural changes as well as economic constraints and highlights the need for solar designs and pricing that better match actual household energy needs.A group of researchers at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom has investigated the consumption behavior of 1,000 households relying on off-grid solar home systems (SHSs) across sub-Saharan Africa and has ...

