NHOA Energy, global provider of utility-scale energy storage systems, is advancing the construction of the Broni Battery, a 10 MW/51 MWh project located in Broni (Pavia), Italy, executed for Neoen, one of the world's leading independent producers of renewable energy.

Civil works at the site are currently underway and advancing on schedule, with commissioning activities planned to start in late spring 2026.

Once operational, the Broni Battery will provide essential flexibility services to the Italian electricity system, supporting grid stability and reliability as renewable energy penetration continues to increase. The project represents Neoen's first battery storage asset in Italy and marks a strategic step in the company's expansion, as it continues to grow its battery storage portfolio in key markets worldwide to support power system flexibility.

The Broni Battery further strengthens NHOA Energy's long-term commitment to the Italian market, where the company has deep industrial roots and a solid track record in the delivery of utility-scale energy storage projects, including assets awarded under the Capacity Market framework. It also confirms NHOA Energy's positioning in support of Italy's energy transition and future energy storage initiatives, including the MACSE schemes.

"Broni Battery reflects our ability to move efficiently from engineering to execution, delivering tailored energy storage solutions that respond to the specific needs of the Italian power system," said Fabrizio Ciaccia, Vice President EMEA of NHOA Energy. "It also highlights the strength of our collaboration with Neoen, a partner with whom we share high standards of execution, a long-term vision and a strong focus on performance across international markets."

This project builds on the established partnership between NHOA Energy and Neoen, following the successful commissioning in 2025 of the 238 MW 477 MWh Blyth Battery the largest energy storage system in South Australia, further consolidating the two companies' collaboration worldwide.

