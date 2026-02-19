THE FUTURE OF COOLING: LG BRINGING AI DRIVEN COMFORT TO MODERN MIDDLE EAST HOMES

New era of home climate control, where advanced AI anticipates and adapts to individual needs, delivering unparalleled comfort, efficiency, and air quality with effortless intelligence.

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the season teases change, and warmer weather nears, LG Electronics (LG) is sharing its impending revolutionary vision for home comfort, promising a line-up of residential air conditioning solutions that seamlessly integrate cutting-edge artificial intelligence for futuristic cool.

At the heart of this next-generation range of products - recently launched in Georgia and Armenia, and arriving to the Middle East in Q2 - lies LG's sophisticated AI platform designed to create an optimal indoor climate with unprecedented precision, delivered via advanced systems engineered to go beyond simple temperature adjustments, employing intelligent sensing capabilities to perceive the environment.

More intricately, LG plans to deliver a cooling system - such as the 2 Ton DualCool split air conditioner - that perceptively recognizes human presence and activity within a space using advanced sensors, dynamically adjusting airflow and intensity to ensure personalized comfort for everyone, without the need for manual intervention.

This sophisticated awareness extends to AI-driven, precise control over air direction, too, utilizing advanced dual vane technology to deliver refreshing air exactly where it's needed, or gently disperse it for a soft, natural breeze that envelops the room, all orchestrated by AI for optimal comfort.

Beyond immediate comfort, LG's soon-to-launch AI-powered cooling solutions will prioritize holistic well-being, intelligently and actively managing indoor humidity levels, maintaining an ideal balance that contributes to a more pleasant and healthier living atmosphere. While for undisturbed rest, an advanced sleep care system shrewdly optimizes temperature variations throughout the night, fostering deeper and more rejuvenating sleep.

Efficiency and hygiene are also paramount in LG's forward-thinking approach, boasting an integrated AI that proactively detects open windows, preventing unnecessary energy waste by temporarily pausing operations, demonstrating a keen understanding of real-world home dynamics.

Additionally, these intelligent systems feature enhanced self-cleaning technologies that AI optimize and work diligently to maintain pristine internal components. This AI-managed, comprehensive internal care regimen guarantees that the air circulated is consistently fresh and clean, contributing to a healthier home environment with minimal user effort.

LG is already leading the way in integrating groundbreaking AI into everyday life, and is continuing that trend by transforming conventional cooling appliances into intelligent partners that understand and cater to the unique dynamics of every household.

The forthcoming line-up from LG represents a significant leap forward in residential air conditioning, promising a future where comfort is not just controlled, but intelligently curated.

To discover more about LG's pioneering work in artificial intelligence and its impact on smart living, please visit: www.lg.com/ae/lg-ai.

About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company

The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions tailored to various sectors and climates, delivering exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance to buildings worldwide. Leveraging our extensive expertise and industry knowledge, we cater to businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. As your ideal partner, we are equipped to integrate our cutting-edge technology into your daily operations, providing continuous support for your business. In addition to HVAC solutions, the ES Company is also responsible for LG's electric vehicle charging business, aiming to drive B2B growth within the clean tech sector, a key future growth area for LG. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/global/business/hvac and www.LG.com/b2b.?

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916624/LG_Residential_Air_Conditioner.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-future-of-cooling-lg-bringing-ai-driven-comfort-to-modern-middle-east-homes-302692393.html