Shufti's VideoIdent in the DACH region: Reducing Drop-Off and Waiting Times with Customer-Friendly Verification.

Shufti, a global identity verification and compliance technology provider announced the expansion of its VideoIdent solution across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH region), addressing the operational pressure points that banks, payment providers, and fintechs increasingly face in VideoIdent including prolonged queue waiting times, limited language availability, rigid KYC agent interactions, and avoidable session drop-offs during technical interruptions.

In DACH markets, video-based identification operates within defined supervisory expectations, including BaFin Circular 03/2017 (GW) in Germany, FINMA Circular 2016/7 on Video and Online Identification in Switzerland, and Austria's Financial Markets Anti-Money Laundering Act (FM-GwG). While regulatory standards are well established, compliance teams increasingly highlight the operational layer as the point of breakage.

Financial institutions report that when extended queues build, customers abandon verification before reaching a KYC agent. Language gaps create misunderstandings during consent capture, document presentation, and identity questions, leading to repeat attempts and unnecessary escalation.

Banks also report that service quality matters: overly rigid KYC agents or unprofessional handling reduce trust and increase repeat attempts. And where connectivity interruptions occur, many workflows force applicants to restart the process from the beginning, creating unnecessary abandonment and operational cost.

Shufti VideoIdent is designed to address these pressure points through disciplined, human-assisted verification supported by in-house technology. Each session is conducted by a real, well-trained verification specialist in a face-to-face interaction, supported by fraud detection signals that strengthen decision quality without adding unnecessary steps for genuine customers.

Key capabilities include:

Reduced long waiting time, even in peak hours; supported by capacity-balanced session allocation

even in peak hours; supported by capacity-balanced session allocation Multilingual verification specialists , including regional and local language coverage

, including regional and local language coverage User-friendly interaction standards , prioritising clear, respectful communication alongside procedural discipline

, prioritising clear, respectful communication alongside procedural discipline Session continuity controls that minimise restarts and prevent technical disruptions.

that minimise restarts and prevent technical disruptions. Continuous availability , enabling customers to complete verification at any time that suits them

, enabling customers to complete verification at any time that suits them Customisable verification workflows, adaptable to product, market, and compliance needs.

workflows, adaptable to product, market, and compliance needs. Inclusive verification design, suitable for customers with varying digital familiarity or accessibility needs.

suitable for customers with varying digital familiarity or accessibility needs. Regulatory-aligned processes, supporting supervisory expectations across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

"VideoIdent must work under real-world conditions, from sudden volume spikes and cross-border demand to technical variability," said Shahid Hanif, CEO of Shufti. "Stability comes from disciplined execution: no queues, clearer communication, and consistent session handling. That's the gap we set out to close."

For institutions operating across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, VideoIdent provides a multilingual, configurable, human-assisted, and governance-aligned framework designed to support scalable onboarding while maintaining procedural integrity and customer confidence.

Try uninterrupted Shufti VideoIdent here: https://shuftipro.com/videoident/

About Shufti

Shufti provides identity verification and compliance solutions, including document and biometric verification, fraud controls, and human-assisted VideoIdent for regulated onboarding worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260218726361/en/

Contacts:

Media Person:

Neliswa Mncube

partnership@shuftipro.com