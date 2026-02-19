Brenus Pharma, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering in vivo "off-the-shelf" immunotherapies, announced the selection of an abstract for a poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research Immuno-Oncology (AACRIO) annual conference (February 18-21, 2026), in Los Angeles. The poster showcases new preclinical data and early clinical insights from the company's lead candidate, STC-1010, supporting it as a promising therapeutic option for MSS, immune-cold colorectal cancer (CRC)-a major unmet clinical need.

In a syngeneic CT26 model, murine STC-1010 significantly inhibits tumor growth and extends survival by 40%. New mechanistic datas reveal expansion of CD4? and CD8? T cells in draining lymph nodes alongside a significant humoral response compared to control, demonstrating coordinated cellular and humoral immune activation in vivo.

Other findings show that dendritic cells efficiently capture STC-1010, leading to their activation as demonstrated by transcriptomic analysis revealing significant upregulation of key immune pathways in an ex vivo model compared to controls. These activated dendritic cells process and present STC-1010 antigens, as demonstrated by detection of STC-1010's peptides at both intracellular (processed antigen) and surface (presented antigen) levels. They then prime autologous CD8? T cells that mediate robust, reproducible cytotoxicity (tumor killing) against colorectal cancer cells, with consistent apoptosis rates across pilot and GMP production batches.

The first-in-human BreAK CRC 001 phase I/IIa trial (NCT06934538) was launched in patients with unresectable, metastatic, or locally advanced CRC to assess the safety and efficacy of STC-1010 in first-line combined with standard-of-care. Preliminary data from MSS KRAS-mutant CRC patients indicated a good safety profile, with no dose-limiting toxicitiesPhase Ia complete safety data and exploratory efficacy across dose cohorts expected in Q2 2026. Link to abstract: here, Poster A061.

Thanks to: Pr François GHIRINGHELLI (MD, PhD), CGFL Cancer Center, Dijon; Pr Antoine ITALIANO (M.D, PhD), Bergonié Institute, Bordeaux, and Gustave Roussy Institute, Villejuif; Dr Diego TOSI (M.D, PhD), ICM, Montpellier, and Pr Benoit YOU, HCL, Lyon, (MD, PhD) in France.

About Brenus Pharma

Brenus Pharma develops an off-the-shelf platform advancing novel modalities in immuno-oncology. This cutting-edge precision technology mimics tumor protein expression and makes it visible to the immune system, enabling a multi-specific in vivo immune response against evolving tumor cells in hard-to-treat solid tumors where current therapies fall short.

www.brenus-pharma.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260219794492/en/

Contacts:

contact@brenus-pharma.com