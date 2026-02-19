Following their review of redox flow battery research, Norway-based scientists told pv magazine that despite its high upfront capital costs and lower energy density relative to metal-ion, the technology can offer safety, reliability, and scalability advantages for standalone, large-scale applications.Deploying redox flow batteries (RFBs) at system-level is more expensive than low-cost metal-ion alternatives. Not only this, but RFBs' energy density is significantly lower than that of a metal-ion battery. Both factors in combination mean investors see RFBs as high risk. However, according to the ...

