Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.02.2026 09:06 Uhr
215 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ubyx Inc.: AB Xelerate invests in Ubyx to strengthen global digital money connectivity

Ubyx enables regulated digital money flows across international banking and blockchain networks

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Xelerate, Arab Bank's Fintech Accelerator, has made a strategic investment in Ubyx Inc., a provider of clearing and acceptance infrastructure for tokenised deposits and regulated stablecoins, as regulated digital money continues to move from pilot initiatives to execution across global financial markets.

AB Xelerate invests in Ubyx

The investment reflects Arab Bank focus on supporting the next phase of cross-border financial infrastructure, particularly as regulated digital money plays a growing role in international trade, treasury and payments flows connecting the Middle East with global markets.

Ubyx is developing a shared network that enables regulated financial institutions to issue, accept and redeem digital money at par value across multiple Blockchain and jurisdictions, while operating within established regulatory and compliance frameworks.

"Digital assets and stablecoins represent a major opportunity for financial innovation in the MENA region. Our investment with Ubyx reflects our confidence in their infrastructure and their ability to support the secure, compliant, and scalable adoption of this emerging ecosystem," said Hala Zahan, Head of AB Xelerate.

Tony McLaughlin, CEO of Ubyx, said: "The future of digital money depends on global networks, not isolated platforms. For digital money to scale, it must move seamlessly across institutions, markets and jurisdictions while retaining par-value integrity and regulatory confidence. AB Xelerate's solid experience in banking innovation makes them an ideal partner as we build infrastructure designed for global adoption and support the next generation of regulated digital finance."

Cross-border financial flows linking the Middle East with global markets are a key focus for digital money adoption. AB Xelerate and Ubyx share a common objective to enable these flows using regulated digital money infrastructure that supports international trade, liquidity management and settlement, while operating fully within supervisory and compliance frameworks.

About Arab Bank
Established in 1930 and headquartered in Amman, Jordan, Arab Bank operates one of the largest global Arab banking networks, comprising over 600 branches. The bank offers a wide range of banking products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, corporations, and other international financial institutions. These services cover various areas, including personal banking, corporate and financial institutions services, and treasury operations. Arab Bank also maintains a strong presence in key international markets and major financial centers such as London, Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai, Geneva, Paris, Sydney, and Manama.

For more information, please visit https://www.arabbank.com

About AB Xelerate

AB Xelerate acts as Arab Bank's Fintech Accelerator, operating a Corporate Venture Capital model that identifies strategic internal alignment with emerging technologies and high-potential startups across the MENA region. Positioned at the intersection of venture building, corporate innovation, and strategic investment, AB Xelerate bridges entrepreneurial innovation with enterprise-scale adoption. The platform focuses on dynamic collaborations, including strategic joint ventures, marketable agreements, integrations, and innovative partnerships. AB Xelerate facilitates strategic investments relevant to Arab Bank's internal innovation adoption and departmental needs.

For more information, please visit https://abxelerate.com/

About Ubyx

Ubyx was founded to enable the global acceptance of regulated digital money by connecting multiple issuers with multiple receiving institutions in a shared settlement environment. Ubyx supports the redemption of tokenised deposits and regulated stablecoins at par value and helps preserve the singleness of money across emerging digital financial ecosystems.

For more information, visit https://ubyx.xyz

Media Contacts

Arab Bank:
CorporateCommunication@Arabbank.com.jo

AB Xelerate:
hello@abxelerate.com

Ubyx:
press@ubyx.xyz

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916424/image__11.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ab-xelerate-invests-in-ubyx-to-strengthen-global-digital-money-connectivity-302692125.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.