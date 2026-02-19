How London Market insurers harness new digital technology to improve speed, integration and ease of doing business, is a major determinant on where brokers place their business, according to a new research from Guidewire.

The inaugural Guidewire London Market Tech Barometer a survey of more than 250 insurance brokers who deal primarily with London Market insurers revealed that nearly four in five (78%) brokers surveyed say insurer technology plays a decisive or highly significant role in where they place risk. This is even more significant among senior brokers and director-level respondents, demonstrating that this is not merely an operational nice-to-have, but a strategic filter applied by experienced decision-makers.

When asked to identify the single biggest impediment to modernisation in the London Market, reliance on outdated technology ranked the highest (24%). In a softening market, the survey suggests brokers are becoming more attuned to efficiency and increasingly favour technologically advanced insurers.

Among the other key report findings:

Firms not waiting for Blueprint Two: A considerable number of respondents (78% ) indicate that they are proceeding with their own technology strategies regardless of the Blueprint Two timeline. Among those moving ahead independently, 31% of respondents express concern about insurers' ability to integrate due to legacy core constraints.

A considerable number of respondents (78% ) indicate that they are proceeding with their own technology strategies regardless of the Blueprint Two timeline. Among those moving ahead independently, 31% of respondents express concern about insurers' ability to integrate due to legacy core constraints. AI helping to enhance efficiency and data ingestion: The top AI use case cited by brokers surveyed was automating submission intake and data extraction (42%), followed by enhancing exposure management (38%). This demonstrates that the most compelling AI use cases today focus on moving unstructured data efficiently into core systems.

The top AI use case cited by brokers surveyed was automating submission intake and data extraction (42%), followed by enhancing exposure management (38%). This demonstrates that the most compelling AI use cases today focus on moving unstructured data efficiently into core systems. Algorithmic underwriting already a significant and growing reality: Over half of brokers (51%) say the shift toward algorithmic or fully digital underwriting is happening now, and nearly half (48%) view 'smart follow syndicates' positively for their ability to speed up placement, signaling increasing automation in underwriting workflows.

Jamie McDonnell, London Market Director, Guidewire, said: "London Market broker loyalty is no longer anchored in history or relationships alone. In a softening market, where competition for business intensifies, modernisation is more critical than ever. This survey shows a clear majority of brokers favour technologically forward insurers. This reflects the need for stable, durable core operating platforms that can power the commitments the London Market makes to customers around the world. Insurers that invest in resilient foundations platforms that evolve with the pace of competition, enable seamless integration, and provide underwriters with the ability to leverage emerging tools, in the context they require are better positioned to deliver consistently and compete dynamically."

To access the full Guidewire London Market Tech Barometer 2026, head to the website.

Research

The research was conducted by Censuswide with 251 Insurance brokers who deal primarily with London Market insurers between 19.11.25 27.11.25. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles and are members of The British Polling Council.

Combining answer options "Extremely significant, it can be the deciding factor." and "Very significant, it gives them a competitive edge."

Combining answer options "We are proceeding with our own technology strategy, regardless of the market's timeline." and "We are proceeding with our own technology strategy, but are concerned about interoperability (i.e. carriers' ability to integrate with brokers)."

