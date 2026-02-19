Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 19-Feb-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 19/02/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: The Republic of Congo 9.500% Amortising Notes due 17/02/2035; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3295059367 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES CO Securitised XS3302854271 -- KPSC due 25/02/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD10.23 each) derivatives Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO Securitised XS3303594553 -- KSCP due 25/02/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD1.72 each) derivatives Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by MOUWASAT MEDICAL SERVICES CO Securitised XS3302853463 -- due 25/02/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD18.32 each) derivatives Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Index Linked Interest and Redemption Notes due 21/02/2033; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3255515937 -- securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 19/02/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3255530654 -- securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 19/02/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3255533328 -- securities Issuer Name: First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. 4.6965% Notes due 19/08/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) debt-like XS3300297572 -- securities Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 4.980% Senior Preferred Notes due 19/02/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of NOK2,000,000 each) debt-like XS3298930655 -- securities Issuer Name: Cadent Finance plc 5.625% Green Finance Instruments due 19/10/2036; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and instruments to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3298807374 -- thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

