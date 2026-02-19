DFDS A/S: January: Stable Volumes

INVESTOR NEWS no. 07 - 19 February 2026

Ferry - freight: Total volumes in January 2026 of 3.3m lane metres were 1.2% above 2025 and 0.5% lower adjusted for route changes.

North Sea volumes were above 2025 driven mainly by higher volumes on several routes. Mediterranean volumes were below 2025 due to capacity reductions.

Channel volumes were above 2025 driven by the new Jersey volumes while volumes on other routes were slightly down. Baltic Sea volumes were above 2025 while Strait of Gibraltar volumes were below 2025 due to fewer sailings.

For the last twelve months, the total transported freight lane metres increased 0.1% to 41.5m from 41.5m in 2025-24 and decreased 1.4% adjusted for route changes.

Ferry - passenger: The number of passengers in January 2026 was adjusted for route changes up 1.1% to 215k vs 2025. The January increase was mainly due to higher volumes on Strait of Gibraltar.

For the last twelve months, the total number of passengers decreased 21.3% to 5.2m compared to 6.6m in 2025-24. The decrease was 4.4% adjusted for route changes.

DFDS ferry volumes January Last-12-months Freight 2024 2025 2026 Change 2024 2025 2026 Change Lane metres, '000 3,329 3,283 3,324 1.2% 38,633 41,488 41,540 0.1% Passenger 2024 2025 2026 Change 2024 2025 2026 Change Passengers, '000 300 263 221 -16.1% 4,632 6,611 5,205 -21.3%

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The February 2026 volume report is expected to be published on 12 March 2026 at around 10.00am CET.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karen Boesen, CFO +45 20 58 58 40

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 16,500 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.