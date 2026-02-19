DJ Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist (JPNU LN) Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Feb-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 204.7933 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1815272 CODE: JPNU LN ISIN: FR0010245514 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNU LN LEI Code: 969500HKAVZI57PU4J22 Sequence No.: 418543 EQS News ID: 2278456 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2278456&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)