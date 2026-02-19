Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: White Oil Market Size to Reach 1.69 Mn Tons by 2031 with APAC Holding 63.44% of Global Volume in 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the global white oil market size is projected to rise from 1.58 million tons in 2026 to 1.69 million tons by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 1.36% during the forecast period. Growth is increasingly shaped by a shift toward high-purity white oils, as Group II and Group III hydrocracked grades align more easily with strict U.S. and European pharmacopeia limits on sulfur and aromatic compounds.

In Asia-Pacific, pharmaceutical producers are securing long-term contracts to ensure consistent access to USP-grade oils, while European packaging manufacturers are adopting food-grade white oils to comply with tightening MOAH and MOSH regulations.

White Oil Market Upcoming Trends & Insights

Tighter European Food Safety Rules Steering Packaging Toward Refined White Oils: Stricter food safety expectations in Europe are prompting packaging producers to replace conventional processing aids with food-approved white oils. Compliance pressures are reshaping supplier choices, as brand owners prioritize certified materials and faster testing turnaround. This shift is benefiting specialty refiners with in-house analytical capabilities, while smaller players face challenges keeping pace with regulatory demands.

Growth of Herbal and Natural Beauty Products Boosting Usage in India: The continued rise of herbal and traditional personal-care products in India is supporting steady consumption of light paraffinic white oils. These oils are valued for their neutrality, stability, and compatibility with natural formulations, as well as their acceptance in export markets that require specific cultural and quality certifications. Local production growth is strengthening India's role as a regional supply base.

White Oil Industry Segmentation Insights

By Grade

Pharmaceutical

Technical / Industrial

By Base Oil

Group I

Group II

Group III

Naphthenic

By Viscosity

Low

Medium

High

By Application

Personal Care

Plastics and Elastomers

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Agriculture

Textile

Metalworking Applications

Other Applications (Household Products)

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of white oil market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/white-oil-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Asia-Pacific Leading Volumes but Shifting Toward Higher Value Uses

Asia-Pacific continues to dominate global consumption, although growth is increasingly shaped by quality upgrades rather than rising bulk demand. China remains a major consumer through its pharmaceutical hubs and plastics manufacturing base, but tighter environmental controls are limiting new supply additions. India is gaining momentum as demand strengthens across Ayurvedic cosmetics, domestic pharmaceuticals, and polymer processing, while Southeast Asian countries are increasing imports for food packaging and handling applications, despite ongoing logistics uncertainty.

North America Supported by Regulation but Facing Substitution Pressures

In North America, demand is largely protected by stringent pharmaceutical excipient requirements that favor established suppliers of medical-grade white oils. At the same time, reformulation trends in food and personal care are moderating growth potential. Canada continues to depend on imports with limited local upgrading activity, while Mexico's demand is tied to expanding automotive and packaging industries. Complex approval processes tend to reinforce the position of existing suppliers.

White Oil Market Companies

Apar Industries Ltd.

Asian Oil Company

BP p.l.c.

Brenntag SE

Calumet, Inc.

Chevron Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited

Gazpromneft - Lubricants Ltd.

H&R Group

HF Sinclair Corporation

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

LANXESS

Nynas AB

PetroChina Company Limited

RENKERT OIL

Sasol

Savita Oil Technologies Limited

Seojin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shell plc

Sonneborn LLC

TotalEnergies

