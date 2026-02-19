The global capacity of utility-scale batteries increased more than 12-fold between 2020 and 2024 to 124 GW, while average battery costs fell 58% over the period, according to the Electricity 2026 report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).From pv magazine Australia The power capacity of utility-scale batteries rose from below 10 GW in 2019 to more than 120 GW in 2024, according to the Electricity 2026 report from the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA). Annual additions reached 63 GW in 2024, bringing total installed capacity to 124 GW. Global average battery costs declined from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...