The global capacity of utility-scale batteries increased more than 12-fold between 2020 and 2024 to 124 GW, while average battery costs fell 58% over the period, according to the Electricity 2026 report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).From pv magazine Australia The power capacity of utility-scale batteries rose from below 10 GW in 2019 to more than 120 GW in 2024, according to the Electricity 2026 report from the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA). Annual additions reached 63 GW in 2024, bringing total installed capacity to 124 GW. Global average battery costs declined from
