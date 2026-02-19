The U.S. startup has introduced a screen-printable copper paste for backside solar cell metallization that can be fired in air and co-fired with standard silver frontside pastes using conventional manufacturing processes. Tested on TOPCon cells, the paste contributed to achieve a 25% efficiency and passed 2,000-hour damp heat testing.US-based Bert Thin Films (BTF) has unveiled a new copper paste for backside solar cell metallization. According to the manufacturer, the new paste can be screen printed and fired in air, and can also be co-fired with commercial silver pastes for frontside metallization. ...

