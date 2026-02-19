Patent helps enterprises predict cost, effort and reuse potential at the point of content creation - before translation is even requested

RWS (RWS.L), a global AI solutions company, has been awarded US Patent No. 12,505,297 for an AI-powered system that enables organizations to understand the translation potential of their content as it is being authored long before a translation project is scoped or commissioned.

Coming to Trados customers in 2026, the patented technology Document Translation Feasibility Analysis Systems and Methods analyzes a source document to identify how much content can be reused from previous translations, including cases where the wording has changed but the meaning remains the same. By operating at the authoring stage rather than within the translation workflow, the system gives content authors and project managers early visibility into expected effort, cost and reuse shifting feasibility decisions upstream where they have the greatest impact.

"This patent addresses a critical gap in how enterprises manage multilingual content," said Rares Vasilescu, VP of Product Development at RWS. "By surfacing translation intelligence at the point of creation, teams can make informed decisions about cost, effort and reuse before a single translation request is raised not after."

Moving beyond sentence-level matching

Traditional translation tools rely heavily on exact or near-exact text matches. RWS's new technology goes further by using AI to generate semantic signatures meaning-based representations of text and comparing them against large repositories of previously translated content.

In practice, this allows enterprises to see which parts of a document are already covered by existing linguistic assets and where genuinely new translation work is required before projects are scoped or budgets are committed.

The patented approach is designed for enterprises managing complex content estates across multiple languages, markets and regulatory environments. By surfacing reuse potential and feasibility insights at an early stage, it enables organizations to make faster localization decisions and identify content that could benefit from translation including content that would have been overlooked or deemed impractical to assess within traditional localization workflows. Combined with human oversight, this AI-driven analysis supports more predictable planning, better reuse of existing linguistic assets and consistent quality at scale.

About us

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI.

Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000 data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values.

Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth. Trusted by 80+ of the world's top 100 brands, RWS provides the confidence, governance and expertise organizations need to deploy AI safely, responsibly and at scale.

Headquartered in the UK, RWS is listed on AIM.

More information: rws.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260219548320/en/

Contacts:

RWS

Denis Davies

Corporate Communications

ddavies@rws.com

+44 1628 410105